I find US politics far more interesting than NZ politics, not just for the obvious reason that it's more entertaining, but also because what happens there tends to flow on to the rest of the western world.

I really don't know what to make of the US at the moment, as both parties are both incredibly unappealing. Are we going to be pushed to the same political extremes in NZ in the coming years, where you can't even have a discussion with some with an opposing view?

As I get older I find myself having more conservative view points than when I was younger. I'm still fairly centrist, but probably lean more right these days if I'm honest. There are still plenty of "right-wing" policies and ideas I disagree with, just as there are "left-wing" policies and ideas I support.

I'd be interested to know how other members political leanings have changed over the years, and even have a civil discussion with those who may have differing views to myself (or at least see if civil debate is still possible).