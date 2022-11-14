Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Paul1977

4473 posts

Uber Geek


#302315 14-Nov-2022 14:23
I find US politics far more interesting than NZ politics, not just for the obvious reason that it's more entertaining, but also because what happens there tends to flow on to the rest of the western world.

 

I really don't know what to make of the US at the moment, as both parties are both incredibly unappealing. Are we going to be pushed to the same political extremes in NZ in the coming years, where you can't even have a discussion with some with an opposing view?

 

As I get older I find myself having more conservative view points than when I was younger. I'm still fairly centrist, but probably lean more right these days if I'm honest. There are still plenty of "right-wing" policies and ideas I disagree with, just as there are "left-wing" policies and ideas I support.

 

I'd be interested to know how other members political leanings have changed over the years, and even have a civil discussion with those who may have differing views to myself (or at least see if civil debate is still possible).

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15832 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2996047 14-Nov-2022 14:41
I am all for having a civil discourse, but be warned old age has only made me more entrenched in my views. A lot of politicians on both sides are full of hot air and BS, but I strongly feel that the world can only be saved by genuine progressive politics. Conservative means keeping things the same and that is the path to doom. If we are to survive and thrive, we must be imaginative and daring.

 

 




Paul1977

4473 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996073 14-Nov-2022 16:21
Rikkitic:

 

Conservative means keeping things the same and that is the path to doom.

 

 

I don't know that "conservative" has to mean keeping things the same. Or if it does, then perhaps conservative isn't the right word to describe what I more often find myself agreeing with.

 

Maybe it's not that I'm conservative, maybe I just disagree with the specific policies being pushed by the "progressives"?

 

I'll share some probably unpopular opinions:

 

Abortion - I think the pro-life camp make a far more logically consistent argument by simply saying that life begins at conception. I don't find the "my body, my choice" argument particularly compelling since it ignores the central argument of the Pro-life camp, i.e. they believe the fetus is a person with rights as well. That being said, I'm pro-choice up to 15 weeks (which seems to be a reasonable compromise in my eyes), and thereafter if the continued pregnancy poses a serious risk to the mother to continue the pregnancy.

 

Trans rights - I think an adult should be able to do what they want. But I struggle with the concept of "affirmation therapy"; especially when it comes to children, teens, and young adults. I don't think true therapy should be assuming a diagnosis either way. And I don't agree with trans women competing in most sports against biological females - regardless of what hormones they may be on now, the changes they underwent during male puberty give them an unfair physical advantage.

 

Affirmative action - I've always felt that this should be based on socio-economic factors, not race. If any particular race is disproportionality impoverished, then a socio-economic approach will still target members of that race appropriately.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15832 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2996075 14-Nov-2022 16:45
All of the above are fake pseudo-intellectual arguments pushed to add a veneer of legitimacy to prejudiced thinking. What you are saying is you know what's best for others. That is crap.

 

 

 

 




Paul1977

4473 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996087 14-Nov-2022 17:21
Rikkitic:

 

All of the above are fake pseudo-intellectual arguments pushed to add a veneer of legitimacy to prejudiced thinking. What you are saying is you know what's best for others. That is crap.

 

 

I'm expressing my views, and am open to hear differing opinions and even be convinced I'm wrong.

 

Rikkitic:

 

I am all for having a civil discourse

 

It doesn't seem like it. You offered nothing except attacking an opposing opinion with insults and no arguments.

