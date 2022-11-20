Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The Platform, Sean Plunket's thing
quickymart

9488 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#302394 20-Nov-2022 08:35
Has anyone listened to this much yet?


I haven't - none of the hosts really appeal to me - but I do see a little advertising around for it. Commentary I've seen online appears to suggest it's mostly an echo chamber for the likes of antivaxxers and far-right people. He has a devoted following, but I don't think he could really knock the likes of ZB off their perch. He (as well as his guests) are aiming for a very dedicated/narrow audience, as far as I can tell.


https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/mediawatch/audio/2018841863/re-platformed-radio-outcasts-make-their-own-outlet


https://thespinoff.co.nz/business/20-08-2022/two-hours-with-the-secretive-rich-lister-bankrolling-sean-plunkets-the-platform


 

SaltyNZ
6299 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2998664 20-Nov-2022 08:38
Yep, see his Twitter posts. It's an alt-right space with all the local crazies. If he was ever a real journalist, he's not anymore.




quickymart

9488 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2998665 20-Nov-2022 08:41
I bet he would have had an absolute field day with the Parliament occupation earlier this year.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74681 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2998669 20-Nov-2022 09:04
Moved to Politics.




