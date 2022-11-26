All inflation is bad, which is why we have independent RBNZ. But sadly, they don't control all inflation, ie house prices/land prices

Also the tool the RBNZ has is too blunt, which everyone knows..



House/land inflation is having undesired effects, which I think we see impacts across society, higher food & goods prices due to rent costs of retailers, increased crime, depression, and suicide. it is very hard for young people to start out

@insane suggested in another thread to have an mandatory additional contribution Kiwisaver to reduce cash flow in economy and force savings.

insane: a mandatory additional contribution to KiwiSaver.

It will also suck money out of the economy, and importantly:

- Not go into interest payments

- Not go to Aussie banks

- Still be available for true hardship

- Available to be extracted at retirement

Also the Additional contribution would not impact pensioners/retirees/beneficiaries.

RBNZ still needs to keep the cash rate tool.. but for the purpose of maintaining house price inflation.

So Government needs to set house price inflation targets for the RBNZ