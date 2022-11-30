Apologies to all you Danes out there, but there's something rotten in the old country all right -
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/29/just-stop-oil-activist-sentenced-to-six-months-in-prison-for-motorway-disruption
Apologies to all you Danes out there, but there's something rotten in the old country all right -
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/29/just-stop-oil-activist-sentenced-to-six-months-in-prison-for-motorway-disruption
rb99
Those people don't have much popular support in the UK.
People caught up in the jams have said they have missed relatives funerals or important hospital appointments. In one demonstration in South London passerbys and motorists dragged them off the road and threw them on the pavement.
With funding from a Getty Oil Heiress :),
https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/van-gogh-tomato-soup-just-stop-oil-aileen-getty-funder-1234644306/
How in good conscience such a self righteous organisation can accept such tainted money I don't know, but hey whatever rocks their boat...
They might sometimes bugger things up for some people, but at least they get off their assets and do something, unlike me. And being jailed for the sin of inconveniencing people is just wrong.
rb99
rb99 hasnt said whether it's the protest or the heavy sentence that's rotten.
Either way, I bet it's annoying to be stuck in traffic or miss an appointment, but I bet it's also annoying to have your island home become submerged twice a day or for your town to be burnt down by a forest fire or for a drought and famine to hit your country.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
Oh, its the sentence. And the making an example of. How is it justice to make an example of, thats inherently unjust.
And there are rail strikes etc going on which apparently have quite a bit of support, but dare to do something about global warming and oil licences still being doled out and cutting insulation programs...
rb99
This is a fair and just prison sentence. I would have given them a year though. Need to make it a deterrent to stop these criminal eco-terrorists from disrupting society.
The UK is an example of what happens when you don't treat these crimes seriously.
rb99:
And there are rail strikes etc going on which apparently have quite a bit of support, but dare to do something about global warming and oil licences still being doled out and cutting insulation programs...
What exactly have they 'done about it'?
They've protested. A small contribution, no doubt, now they're being turned into criminals.
rb99
surfisup1000:
This is a fair and just prison sentence. I would have given them a year though. Need to make it a deterrent to stop these criminal eco-terrorists from disrupting society.
If you don't like protest, you might enjoy living in China or Russia. I hear Iran is nice this time of year.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
surfisup1000:
This is a fair and just prison sentence. I would have given them a year though. Need to make it a deterrent to stop these criminal eco-terrorists from disrupting society.
The UK is an example of what happens when you don't treat these crimes seriously.
The UK is an example of what happens when good people do nothing.
rb99
rb99:
surfisup1000:
This is a fair and just prison sentence. I would have given them a year though. Need to make it a deterrent to stop these criminal eco-terrorists from disrupting society.
The UK is an example of what happens when you don't treat these crimes seriously.
The UK is an example of what happens when good people do nothing.
Bit like here then.
rb99:
They've protested. A small contribution, no doubt, now they're being turned into criminals.
In the process they've managed to increase emissions, congestion and all the other things they seem to care about.
Unless the argument is you have to crack a few eggs to make a cake, which is fine, but then you have to let the people who are being held up in their ordinary business take the same approach. Fair is fair, right?
At this point, I find people usually do not like the prospect of being man-handled or run over, which tends to suggest actual sacrifice is fine in theory until they might realistically have to make it. So at which point, the question is "well, if you weren't prepared to take the hit, did it really matter than much to you in the first place?".
If the answer is 'no' then you're not looking for a 'right to protest', you're arguing for 'a right to do whatever you want without any consequences at all'.
No, not right to do whatever you want, and not no consequences at all, just not ridiculous out of proportion consequences.
rb99
This wasn't his first offence. He already had a 2 year conditional discharge which he chose to ignore from a protest last year.