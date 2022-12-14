Skilled migration program - Recent changes (homeaffairs.gov.au)

Basically, New Zealanders previously had a visa option that required them to arrive between 2001 and 2016, and earn over $54000 for five years before being eligible. The changes coming are to make it that you're eligible the second you step into Australia with no income or residency length requirements (the 2016 thing is being scrapped too). As part of this, it looks like there's citizenship eligibility changes coming too - potentially including a reduced residency requirement (as they're backdating residency status for all applicants who applied before 10th December so that they were PR on 1st January 2022).

Good to see things looking a bit less lopsided.