#302812 22-Dec-2022 17:25
Here comes the next coup. Elections are fine as long as you win them but dictators don't like to lose. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #3013206 22-Dec-2022 17:31
Its secretary general, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, said they respected the outcome of the election, but did not recognise the validity of the opposition coalition and would not concede defeat.

Sayed-Khaiyum said under the country's constitution, the FijiFirst government remained in place and Frank Bainimarama was still the prime minister of Fiji.

He said this could only be changed once the vote for prime minister was held on the floor of Parliament.




  #3013207 22-Dec-2022 17:32
Did anyone think it would be different?




