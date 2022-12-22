Here comes the next coup. Elections are fine as long as you win them but dictators don't like to lose.
Here comes the next coup. Elections are fine as long as you win them but dictators don't like to lose.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Its secretary general, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, said they respected the outcome of the election, but did not recognise the validity of the opposition coalition and would not concede defeat.
Sayed-Khaiyum said under the country's constitution, the FijiFirst government remained in place and Frank Bainimarama was still the prime minister of Fiji.
He said this could only be changed once the vote for prime minister was held on the floor of Parliament.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure