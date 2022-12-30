Since the days of Bernard Shaw CNN has been one of my main news sources. The 24/7 news coverage appeals to me. I also have other sources for different perspectives and local coverage, but CNN has been a mainstay.

Unfortunately changes at the network have made it less and less appealing to me. The continuous news has almost disappeared and been replaced with repeating Fox-style 'features'. So of course I have been looking for something better, especially for American political news.

I have provisionally settled on CBS news, which seems a lot like CNN used to be. I like that I can zap into it almost any time and never have to wait long for an update on a news item that interests me. This is what I used to be able to do with CNN.

If anyone else feels little disappointed with today's CNN, you might want to give CBS a go. It's not bad for that kind of coverage.