#302916 3-Jan-2023 22:09
Why do we think that a Labour lead govt, or a national lead govt has better answers?

 

We vote members of parliament in when they get 50%+1 of vote. But why should we expect that they run govt on the same approach.

 

Ideally governments would form & pass laws with 65%+ if they truely want to be a government with "mandate".

 

Sadly we won't have a government that will truely pass good laws/policies. Laws/policies that are so good, they won't be reversed by a following government. So we are left with laws/policies that are mediocre, or turn into political footballs.

 

Some good laws or policies are

 

  • raising retirement age, both labour and national have raised now or in past
  • enabling RBNZ to use kiwisaver as a tool for inflation
  • ensuring house (land) prices don't inflate too much, so people invest in more productive avenues, and everyone can afford to buy a house, and live a sustainable life
  • 3 waters, on face has good ideals, but has turned into a football.

The only good law of recent times, where both labour and national worked together, was where allowing building of 3 houses per section

 

I would rather have no laws passed than half assed ones.

  #3016595 3-Jan-2023 22:47
Realistically all governments do a mix of things. Half an ass is better than no ass at all. The select committee process tends to even things out a bit. Imo mmp government has led to more consensus style government compared to the fpp days. Parties still vote against each other's legislation on party lines to a large extent but are much more likely to have made some good contributions and adjustments during the select committee process formally or informally on behalf of constituents or other interests.

