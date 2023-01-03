Why do we think that a Labour lead govt, or a national lead govt has better answers?

We vote members of parliament in when they get 50%+1 of vote. But why should we expect that they run govt on the same approach.

Ideally governments would form & pass laws with 65%+ if they truely want to be a government with "mandate".

Sadly we won't have a government that will truely pass good laws/policies. Laws/policies that are so good, they won't be reversed by a following government. So we are left with laws/policies that are mediocre, or turn into political footballs.

Some good laws or policies are

raising retirement age, both labour and national have raised now or in past

enabling RBNZ to use kiwisaver as a tool for inflation

ensuring house (land) prices don't inflate too much, so people invest in more productive avenues, and everyone can afford to buy a house, and live a sustainable life

3 waters, on face has good ideals, but has turned into a football.

The only good law of recent times, where both labour and national worked together, was where allowing building of 3 houses per section

I would rather have no laws passed than half assed ones.