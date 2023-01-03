Why do we think that a Labour lead govt, or a national lead govt has better answers?
We vote members of parliament in when they get 50%+1 of vote. But why should we expect that they run govt on the same approach.
Ideally governments would form & pass laws with 65%+ if they truely want to be a government with "mandate".
Sadly we won't have a government that will truely pass good laws/policies. Laws/policies that are so good, they won't be reversed by a following government. So we are left with laws/policies that are mediocre, or turn into political footballs.
Some good laws or policies are
- raising retirement age, both labour and national have raised now or in past
- enabling RBNZ to use kiwisaver as a tool for inflation
- ensuring house (land) prices don't inflate too much, so people invest in more productive avenues, and everyone can afford to buy a house, and live a sustainable life
- 3 waters, on face has good ideals, but has turned into a football.
The only good law of recent times, where both labour and national worked together, was where allowing building of 3 houses per section
I would rather have no laws passed than half assed ones.