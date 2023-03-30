Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The electoral review published summary of submissions.. https://electoralreview.govt.nz/assets/PDF/IER-Summary-of-Submissions-Stage-1-Engagement.pdf

 

The one I hope that gets adopted, since most people are loath in reducing threshold.. is to put in a preferential vote just for the party threshold. as many people alter their votes rather than voting for small parties, so not to risk wasting their vote.

 

"A few submitters suggested that the party vote threshold would be less important if
preferential voting were used for the party vote. These submitters considered that
preferential voting, by allowing voters to nominate a second choice for their party vote if
their first preference did not meet the threshold, would ensure that there were fewer
wasted votes than under the status quo."

How different is that from STV? Experience has shown that many (most?) voters have a great deal of difficulty getting to grips with that.

neb: How different is that from STV? Experience has shown that many (most?) voters have a great deal of difficulty getting to grips with that.

 

That can easily be solved with education. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic:

That can easily be solved with education. 

 

 

As can the problem of people falling for phishing email, bad driving, ...

 

 

In other words, as a friend of mine once put it, "if user education was going to work, it would have worked by now".



neb:
Rikkitic:

 

That can easily be solved with education. 

 

As can the problem of people falling for phishing email, bad driving, ... In other words, as a friend of mine once put it, "if user education was going to work, it would have worked by now".

 

The difference here is that STV can be easily understood if it is explained well, and it can be easily explained well.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

