The electoral review published summary of submissions.. https://electoralreview.govt.nz/assets/PDF/IER-Summary-of-Submissions-Stage-1-Engagement.pdf

The one I hope that gets adopted, since most people are loath in reducing threshold.. is to put in a preferential vote just for the party threshold. as many people alter their votes rather than voting for small parties, so not to risk wasting their vote.

"A few submitters suggested that the party vote threshold would be less important if

preferential voting were used for the party vote. These submitters considered that

preferential voting, by allowing voters to nominate a second choice for their party vote if

their first preference did not meet the threshold, would ensure that there were fewer

wasted votes than under the status quo."