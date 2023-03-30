The electoral review published summary of submissions.. https://electoralreview.govt.nz/assets/PDF/IER-Summary-of-Submissions-Stage-1-Engagement.pdf
The one I hope that gets adopted, since most people are loath in reducing threshold.. is to put in a preferential vote just for the party threshold. as many people alter their votes rather than voting for small parties, so not to risk wasting their vote.
"A few submitters suggested that the party vote threshold would be less important if
preferential voting were used for the party vote. These submitters considered that
preferential voting, by allowing voters to nominate a second choice for their party vote if
their first preference did not meet the threshold, would ensure that there were fewer
wasted votes than under the status quo."