I really like Stormy Daniels. She is self-confident, unashamed, and more than good at giving better than she gets. Her Twitter thread is a proud lesson in how to beat the trolls at their own game. She deserves admiration.

Unfortunately she is getting threats, serious ones. That kind of thing affects even someone with her courage. The people who do this are loathsome cowards of the worst kind. The are afraid of Daniels and what she represents, which is truth and integrity.

I have decided to start a small tribute thread here in recognition of her bravery and refusal to be cowed by the forces of darkness. She has become my hero. Here's to you, Stormy. I hope you bring this whole vile house of cards down. Maybe you should run for president!