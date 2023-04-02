Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Russia is UN Security Council President from 1 April 2023
#304068 2-Apr-2023 07:08
not sure if April Fools or not but Russia and China will together cause changes not seen in 100 years if i recall

 

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65146557

 

Russia has taken the presidency of the UN Security Council despite Ukraine urging members to block the move.

 

Each of the council's 15 members takes up the presidency for a month, on a rotating pattern.

 

The last time Russia had the presidency, February 2022, it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

 

It means the Security Council is being led by a country whose president is subject to an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

 

 

 

The International Criminal Court - which is not a UN institution - issued the warrant for Vladimir Putin last month.

 

Despite Ukraine's complaints, the United States said it could not block Russia - a permanent council member - from assuming the presidency.

 

The other permanent members of the council are the UK, US, France, and China.

 

The role is mostly procedural, but Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, told the Russian Tass news agency that he planned to oversee several debates, including one on arms control.

 

He said he would discuss a "new world order" that, he said, was coming to "replace the unipolar one".




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #3057779 2-Apr-2023 08:46
Pretty elaborate April Fool's joke if it is!

