The Govt trying to get some sort of control of housing market

 

  • extended the bright line test (which national introduced)
  • removed interest deductibility 

it is a messy alternative to not introducing a "capital gains tax"..

 

It would be cleaner to have

 

  • left interest as deductible
  • removed brightline test
  • introduce capital gains calculated every year, based on market estimates, so capital gains were paid every year.
  • and if the property is sold.. then the true capital gains can be calculated.
  • capital loss's could only be applied either for properties that are brought from now onwards.. or if lower than the original purchase price.

Full disclosure. I am left leaning.. own my own house, I have no mortgage.. I have no rental properties..

 

I just wanting to see a country where everyone can afford to buy a house and live a reasonable life, not work 60 hours a week, not seeing family kids to barely make ends meet.