The Govt trying to get some sort of control of housing market
- extended the bright line test (which national introduced)
- removed interest deductibility
it is a messy alternative to not introducing a "capital gains tax"..
It would be cleaner to have
- left interest as deductible
- removed brightline test
- introduce capital gains calculated every year, based on market estimates, so capital gains were paid every year.
- and if the property is sold.. then the true capital gains can be calculated.
- capital loss's could only be applied either for properties that are brought from now onwards.. or if lower than the original purchase price.
Full disclosure. I am left leaning.. own my own house, I have no mortgage.. I have no rental properties..
I just wanting to see a country where everyone can afford to buy a house and live a reasonable life, not work 60 hours a week, not seeing family kids to barely make ends meet.