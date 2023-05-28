The Govt trying to get some sort of control of housing market

extended the bright line test (which national introduced)

removed interest deductibility

it is a messy alternative to not introducing a "capital gains tax"..

It would be cleaner to have

left interest as deductible

removed brightline test

introduce capital gains calculated every year, based on market estimates, so capital gains were paid every year.

and if the property is sold.. then the true capital gains can be calculated.

capital loss's could only be applied either for properties that are brought from now onwards.. or if lower than the original purchase price.

Full disclosure. I am left leaning.. own my own house, I have no mortgage.. I have no rental properties..

I just wanting to see a country where everyone can afford to buy a house and live a reasonable life, not work 60 hours a week, not seeing family kids to barely make ends meet.