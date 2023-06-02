https://i.stuff.co.nz/national/300895924/prime-minister-weighs-in-on-russian-interest-in-chatham-islands-government-not-investigating-putins-chef
Stuff revealed on Wednesday that mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was pictured in front of a world map which marked the Wagner group’s interests, with one of the pins pushed into the Chathams.
A spokesperson for Prigozhin then said they would “not disclose the plans of the PMC ‘Wagner’ regarding Chatham Island.”
The Prime Minister has weighed in on the curious case of Russian interest in the Chatham Islands, saying there is “absolutely no evidence” of foreign interference.