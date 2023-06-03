Despite what could be more than 18 months of non payment the Tenancy Tribunal won't evict.

It will take 40 years at $30/wk to clear the unpaid rent.



Surely common sense and a balanced position as an adjudicator has taken a backseat.



https://i.stuff.co.nz/business/property/300888839/auckland-tenants-who-fell-62k-behind-in-rent-have-to-pay-it-back-over-40-years



It's almost as bad as the Employer Relations Authority which seems to ignore a balanced approach to employment matters in appearing to favour employees over employers.