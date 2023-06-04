ACT Party launches campaign, announces new 'Ministry of Regulation' policy

So, I am left wondering how this is not yet more "Red Tape" or "Bad Policy"

There are so many missing pieces of the puzzle.

"sole responsibility of policing rules and regulation would help ease blockages in the economy"

Blockages...what does that mean ?

Responsibility ? I thought that the politicians had to shoulder that burden

"He promised to overhaul the Resource Management Act, based on property rights"

Get rid of the resource management act and allow long term ecological damage for short term profit ?

How will this ministry know, will they have to have their own bureaucracy and experts to assess this, or is this going to be a rubber stamping ministry ?

"His party would make Pharmac, the medicine buying agency, look at the risk of not funding a drug, he said."

Well, as a guess, someone dies. But can we justify spending huge sums on money to extend someones life by another year or two, particularly when there are so many other medical needs being ignored.

"On education, he claimed charter schools were the answer to improving outcomes, with more trust placed onto educators."

Trust by whom ? Will they allow schools with religious indoctrination ? Schools that fail to teach evolution, scientific theory ?

By "trust" does that mean they are just given money and there is no bureaucracy to cheek if it is being used properly ?

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2111/S00256/result-of-inquiry-into-former-charter-schools-use-of-public-money-shameful.htm

How is it that other nations can be Bi-lingual but NZ can't ?

Canada, Switzerland,...hell go to Europe and see all the people there who speak multiple languages.

Even in the USA it is expected that by 2050 more people will also speak Spanish than don't.

And then he expects to cut taxes .... with all the "funding" increases he will give out