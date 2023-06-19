https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland-surgeons-must-now-consider-ethnicity-in-prioritising-patients-for-operations-some-are-not-happy/ONGOC263IFCF3LADSRR6VTGQWE/

Interesting policy. I'd be concerned if I were on a waiting list.

Too bad if you're white, chinese, indian, etc . This appears to be in Auckland for now, but they are rolling it out to other areas.

The DHB will also never tell you how far you're being bumped down the list, you'll just be on the list for a lot longer .

Also, the 4 free mental health counselling sessions are no longer available to non-maori. One mental health counsellor said on the radio this morning that Maori often did not turn up to counselling appointments and she would not get paid . At the very least, the government should cover her for non-shows.

I see the main benefactors of this policy as being educated maori, who tend to be equivalent or better off in health and income to their non-maori counterparts.