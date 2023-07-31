Stuff has published Nationals Transport policy - https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/300939162/live-the-day-in-politics-monday-july-31
- National’s Transport for the Future plan will fund four new state highway projects to unlock housing. This includes a North West alternative State Highway in Auckland, Southern links in Hamilton, Tauriko West State Highway 29 upgrade in Tauranga and the Petone to Grenada Link Road and Cross Valley Link in Lower Hutt and Wellington.
- 'scrap costly projects that are going nowhere like Auckland Light Rail and Let's Get Wellington Moving'.
- If elected, the party would build a second, wider Mt Vic tunnel in parallel to the existing one – with construction starting before 2025.
- It will provide two lanes for traffic travelling east towards the city’s airport, and the original, century-old tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic to the city. A pedestrian and cycleway will be built above the road, separated from traffic in the new underpass.
Missing from the blueprint is a promise made by former leader Judith Collins to build a second Terrace Tunnel – where traffic from the urban motorway grinds to an almost instantaneous gridlock.

I for one agree but what do others think?
Wellingtons Eastern and southern suburbs are almost isolated at times because of congestion