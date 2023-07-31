a lot of it is just crowd pleasing stuff that will go in the bin as soon as they are elected.

the northland roading. whangerai to marsden is great, sorely needed just for safety sake. but they have ignored the Brynderwyn hill which is a major weak spot that has repeatedly failed cutting off northland. every time its out traffic gets pushed through mangawhai, where a lot of wealthy people live (and its expanding rapidly).

a bit of a gaff that they think Wellsford and Warkworth are in northland. they are both Auckland towns. certainly a high priority project that needs to be done yesterday before Auckland runs out of room for rubbish. ie need the road so they can get all those Auckland rubbish trucks into the proposed dome landfill.

the public transport is funny as. nationals wanting "green field" housing which doesn't work with public transport. public transport only works well with high density housing. ie moving a lot of people a short distance. Auckland is all about moving a small amount of people a long distance, which makes it insanely expensive. so clearly its at odds with nationals housing policy and you can bet it will go in the bin.