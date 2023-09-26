Hi all, I have a quick question and haven't been able to find anything relevant online, so I thought I would seek the wisdom of this crowd.



In a few articles, poll results are being shared. When it comes to Te Pati Maori, their percentage seems to be aroudn the 2-3%, and the articles mention that this would give them 3-4 seats in parliement.



Yet, when it comes to Winstown Peters, they indicate that he needs to be over the 5% threshold for his party to be able to get back into parliement.

I'm wondering where this difference come from? Are some partiers not subject to the threshold?

* Note: This is a genuine curious question. I am not trying to kick off any heated debate about race or politics. Just trying to understand, thanks