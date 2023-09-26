Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all, I have a quick question and haven't been able to find anything relevant online, so I thought I would seek the wisdom of this crowd.

In a few articles, poll results are being shared. When it comes to Te Pati Maori, their percentage seems to be aroudn the 2-3%, and the articles mention that this would give them 3-4 seats in parliement.

Yet, when it comes to Winstown Peters, they indicate that he needs to be over the 5% threshold for his party to be able to get back into parliement.

 

I'm wondering where this difference come from? Are some partiers not subject to the threshold?

 

* Note: This is a genuine curious question. I am not trying to kick off any heated debate about race or politics. Just trying to understand, thanks

It’s nothing to do with race.

If you win an electorate seat then the threshold is waived. It was the same situation as ACT in Epsom for a number of elections.

Te Pati Maori will likely hold Waiariki so they get the extra MPs up to their proportional vote.

 
 
 
 

Handle9: It’s nothing to do with race.

If you win an electorate seat then the threshold is waived. It was the same situation as ACT in Epsom for a number of elections.

Te Pati Maori will likely hold Waiariki so they get the extra MPs up to their proportional vote.

 

Nice! Thanks for that. I knew there would be a simple explanation to this yet wasn't able to find information when reading about MMP.
Also find it strange that news article don't ever seem to cover this subtlety in their reporting.

 

Thanks! 

