

China will push Australians over an abyss says CCP's friendly Ambassador.

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/5077418



""

On Friday (Jan. 12), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on nations to respect the outcome of the presidential election in Taiwan. Hours later, a letter from China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) was published in The Australian, threatening that Aussies would be “pushed over an abyss” if Canberra made any “miscalculation” in its relations with an incoming Taiwanese administration.

""

Given none of this happens without CCP's leader for life Xi Jinping.

Seems the cuddly bear is not so cuddly this morning did not get his honey. :-)