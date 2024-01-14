Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsChina will push Australians over an abyss says CCP's friendly Ambassador
ezbee

1729 posts

Uber Geek


#311425 14-Jan-2024 15:55
China will push Australians over an abyss says CCP's friendly Ambassador. 
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/5077418

""
On Friday (Jan. 12), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on nations to respect the outcome of the presidential election in Taiwan. Hours later, a letter from China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) was published in The Australian, threatening that Aussies would be “pushed over an abyss” if Canberra made any “miscalculation” in its relations with an incoming Taiwanese administration.
""

 

Given none of this happens without CCP's leader for life Xi Jinping.
Seems the cuddly bear is not so cuddly this morning did not get his honey. :-)

gzt

gzt
15302 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3181758 14-Jan-2024 17:05
China and Australia have had a bad relationship for some time now. As I recall that started during a previous government when Scott Morrison quickly backed up Trump and made some undiplomatic anti-China comments of his own. Trump praising Morrison as "man of titanium" and all that.

Actually, I thought things had calmed down recently and that period of extreme statements between the two was mostly over with Albanese's new government in Australia and maybe after Xi's recent reshuffle in China.

 
 
 
 

SaltyNZ
7010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3181763 14-Jan-2024 17:19
... threatening that Aussies would be “pushed over an abyss” if Canberra made any “miscalculation” in its relations with an incoming Taiwanese administration.

 

 

 

 

He sounds charming.




