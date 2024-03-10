GV27: Been a while coming. Unsure what the future holds for the Greens. Spend the next couple of years cracking into National and then fighting a war on two fronts against Labour and a resurgent Maori Party?

I don't see there being any serious fight against TPM. They don't seem very interested in contesting general electorate seats - which they would never win - and it is actually in their interest not to campaign heavily on party vote because if they win a clean sweep of the Māori seats but only a small party vote, then there's an overhang which gives them an outsized influence. Policy-wise, TPM & TPK are aligned on many issues.

They're more of an ally than anything else.