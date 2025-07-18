Mr. Colbert, who has hosted “The Late Show” for a decade, has been a passionate critic of Mr. Trump, and recently called the company’s settlement with the president “a big fat bribe.”

Senator Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, who was a guest on Mr. Colbert’s show on Thursday, said on social media after the taping: “If Paramount and CBS ended ‘The Late Show’ for political reasons, the public deserves to know.”

Likewise, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, said in a statement: “CBS canceled Colbert’s show just three days after Colbert called out CBS owner Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”