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ForumsPoliticsThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert... gone
Rikkitic

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#320216 18-Jul-2025 15:45
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CBS has announced the cancellation of the Late Show from next year.

 

 




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freitasm
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  #3395374 18-Jul-2025 15:50
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Mr. Colbert, who has hosted “The Late Show” for a decade, has been a passionate critic of Mr. Trump, and recently called the company’s settlement with the president “a big fat bribe.”

 

Senator Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, who was a guest on Mr. Colbert’s show on Thursday, said on social media after the taping: “If Paramount and CBS ended ‘The Late Show’ for political reasons, the public deserves to know.”

 

Likewise, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, said in a statement: “CBS canceled Colbert’s show just three days after Colbert called out CBS owner Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

 

 

I think it's pretty clear... I'm surprised John Oliver is still going.




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  #3395376 18-Jul-2025 15:52
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Non-paywalled article (with bonus Dame Jacinda Ardern photo).




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  #3395382 18-Jul-2025 16:18
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An incredible co-incidence that the company that paid Donald Trump $16M to settle a trivially winnable bogus lawsuit and is cancelling the massively popular show with a 100% anti-Trump host just happens to need federal approval for their latest merger scheme.




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gzt

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#3395414 18-Jul-2025 18:51
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freitasm: I'm surprised John Oliver is still going.

Oliver is on HBO. At least until the owner Warner Bros needs a merger approval..

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  #3395415 18-Jul-2025 18:58
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Rikkitc: Colbert gone ... RIP

Colbert is alive. The subject line was the cause of a few unnecessary heart palpitations. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Cancelled" would have been better.

Rikkitic

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  #3395436 18-Jul-2025 20:23
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gzt:
Rikkitc: Colbert gone ... RIP

Colbert is alive. The subject line was the cause of a few unnecessary heart palpitations. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Cancelled" would have been better.

 

 

 

sorry. I was mourning the show.

 

 




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  #3395694 20-Jul-2025 14:04
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Looks like Orban of Hungary passed along a few media tips in his visits to Trump, from the big guy.

 

Now Putin is on regular speed dial.
He to can pass on more of how he turned all media into his personal media.

 

We have not reached 'High Window' stage of takeover, but progress is progress. 

 

Being a Lord of the Rings fan Colbert might appreciate more grounded Hobbit like abode. 
Skip the parties at top of Minas Tirith though. 

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  #3395764 21-Jul-2025 08:49
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I'd like to say "surely someone else will pick him up" but I fear the opposite will happen - the other hosts/shows that are openly critical to Trump will start going down instead.




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  #3400777 7-Aug-2025 16:59
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I'm a bit late to this, but I never found Colbert to have any of the appeal or likeability that Letterman had.

 

Regardless, if the axing of the Late Show was predominantly politically motivated it seems strange that they'd give it another season before it ends, or that they'd axe the entire show rather than just replace the host.

 

The golden era of late night television is long since over, and I'm surprised most of these shows are still going. I expect this is just the first to be cancelled, with more to follow.

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  #3405303 18-Aug-2025 12:06
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I've never understood the appeal or the proliferation of late night and late, late night TV chat shows. 

I find it an odd and very American thing. We just have post-watershed shows and people can largely do and say what they want. Is that not basically what these are, but at ludicrously late hours in the evening? 




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Rikkitic

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  #3405309 18-Aug-2025 12:25
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I'm not certain but I think it had to do with censorship sensitivity. The idea was that late night TV could be a little looser than daytime and evening because all the kiddies were supposed to be in bed. From there it gradually grew into a phenomenon. 

 

 

 

 




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