CBS has announced the cancellation of the Late Show from next year.
CBS has announced the cancellation of the Late Show from next year.
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Mr. Colbert, who has hosted “The Late Show” for a decade, has been a passionate critic of Mr. Trump, and recently called the company’s settlement with the president “a big fat bribe.”
Senator Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California, who was a guest on Mr. Colbert’s show on Thursday, said on social media after the taping: “If Paramount and CBS ended ‘The Late Show’ for political reasons, the public deserves to know.”
Likewise, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, said in a statement: “CBS canceled Colbert’s show just three days after Colbert called out CBS owner Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”
I think it's pretty clear... I'm surprised John Oliver is still going.
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An incredible co-incidence that the company that paid Donald Trump $16M to settle a trivially winnable bogus lawsuit and is cancelling the massively popular show with a 100% anti-Trump host just happens to need federal approval for their latest merger scheme.
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freitasm: I'm surprised John Oliver is still going.
Rikkitc: Colbert gone ... RIP
gzt:Rikkitc: Colbert gone ... RIP
Colbert is alive. The subject line was the cause of a few unnecessary heart palpitations. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Cancelled" would have been better.
sorry. I was mourning the show.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Looks like Orban of Hungary passed along a few media tips in his visits to Trump, from the big guy.
Now Putin is on regular speed dial.
He to can pass on more of how he turned all media into his personal media.
We have not reached 'High Window' stage of takeover, but progress is progress.
Being a Lord of the Rings fan Colbert might appreciate more grounded Hobbit like abode.
Skip the parties at top of Minas Tirith though.
I'd like to say "surely someone else will pick him up" but I fear the opposite will happen - the other hosts/shows that are openly critical to Trump will start going down instead.
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I'm a bit late to this, but I never found Colbert to have any of the appeal or likeability that Letterman had.
Regardless, if the axing of the Late Show was predominantly politically motivated it seems strange that they'd give it another season before it ends, or that they'd axe the entire show rather than just replace the host.
The golden era of late night television is long since over, and I'm surprised most of these shows are still going. I expect this is just the first to be cancelled, with more to follow.
I've never understood the appeal or the proliferation of late night and late, late night TV chat shows.
I find it an odd and very American thing. We just have post-watershed shows and people can largely do and say what they want. Is that not basically what these are, but at ludicrously late hours in the evening?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
I'm not certain but I think it had to do with censorship sensitivity. The idea was that late night TV could be a little looser than daytime and evening because all the kiddies were supposed to be in bed. From there it gradually grew into a phenomenon.
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