Interesting to get this from Hobson's Pledge: (fundraising text edited out). Comments follow

"We cannot let the bullies win.

Our entire billboard campaign has been shut down - not by debate, not by democracy, but by intimidation.

Last week, we had our first Māori Wards billboard up for only a short time before the activist machine kicked into gear. Despite pulling that particular billboard down immediately upon hearing the pictured individual was upset, Te Pāti Māori and their allies swamped LUMO, the company hosting our billboards, with abuse. They posted the personal phone numbers of LUMO staff online, inviting their supporters to “make contact.” The result? Threats, harassment, and fear.

It didn’t stop there. Activists began contacting LUMO’s other clients, publicly posted the addresses of the company's directors, and threatened violence and damage to property, making it impossible for LUMO to continue running the campaign. Faced with this onslaught, and very real risk to their staff's safety, they pulled out entirely.

That’s not healthy debate.

That’s not free speech.

That’s bullying.

This is the strategy Te Pāti Māori and their activists employ. They scare businesses away from dealing with anyone who dares oppose them.They cannot make the case as to why we should keep Māori Wards, so they use fear and violence to stop anyone from even discussing why they may not be needed anymore.

We won’t let them win.

No one, not political parties, not activists, not media commentators, gets to decide how you vote. That’s your decision, in the privacy of the ballot box or post box.

That is why we are calling for New Zealanders to use their vote to take a stand even if they can’t voice their true feelings. We can send a message to the Government and to those who want to tear us apart: New Zealanders don’t want to be divided on race.

The silent majority just needs to show up and vote.

And today, we launch the fightback.

We can’t rely on the media to tell our story. We can’t rely on the billboard companies to withstand the threats.

That’s why we need you, our supporters, to take the campaign into your own hands, into your communities, and onto your voting papers.

Right now, we’re putting the pieces in place for the next phase of this campaign. It can’t be shut down by a handful of threats or social media pile-ons. It’s going to take time, planning and resources, but when it’s ready, it will give every New Zealander the means to push back.

We know we can’t rely on the media to carry our message, and we’ve seen what happens when billboard companies fold under pressure. That’s why we’re asking you, <deleted>, to help keep this campaign moving forward and our message out there.

If you want to send a clear message to the bullies that they won’t silence the “No” vote, the most effective thing you can do right now is help us build this next stage.

Every conversation is a vote of confidence in democracy itself. The bullies cannot shut down thousands of New Zealanders who decide to stand tall.

We are regrouping, redesigning, and we will keep this campaign going. But make no mistake, they will throw everything at us to shut it down.

We’ll be in touch soon with more updates from the campaign frontlines.

He iwi tahi tātou / We are one people,"

What is missing here? Most if not all such threats are illegal but nothing has been said about complaints to the Police by the victims - not even mentioned as a collective reaction.