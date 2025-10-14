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ForumsPoliticsGaza, Palestine 2025
tdgeek

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#322999 14-Oct-2025 19:28
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No thread here, although I assume it does meld into the Trump thread?

 

To me, this is not just a recent breaking news issue, its very much a line in the sand. The Middle East has long been a problematic situation. These days less so, except for this topic. Potential here to be a breakthrough. Or not.

 

I dont live there, as an outsider looking in via various media, I have my own opinion. At least one of us in GZ lives there.

 

I am interested as to what we see, from afar or not so far. 

 

I am in favour of a Palestinian State, similar opinion of Ukraine, let an independent state take care of itself. Obviously Ukraine as an independent state isnt the same as Palestine, but at the core, it is

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gzt

gzt
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  #3424933 14-Oct-2025 20:12
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Existing active thread going since October 2023

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=184&topicid=309335&page_no=42

It might need a title update.

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