

While Russians cower in their outside toilets, cursing their misfortune.

Or while marching into their final meat assault, rather than marching the other way.

Iranians bravely face one of the most vicious regimes head on.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard were fully with Assad and his torture and extermination factories.

Assad still living in luxury in Moscow under Iran's other murderous friend Putin.

Rights probe reveals systematic torture and detention of Assad regime

https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/01/1159466

Iran gifting Putin fast track on the Shaheed to be used massively on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Supply and training for the Human Safari, no problem, anything for a murderous friend.

Consequences for defying Iran's leaders not to be taken lightly.

Human rights reports of systematic, unfair trials, disappearances, torture, etc.

https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2024/country-chapters/iran



https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/mde13/9275/2025/en/



https://www.jurist.org/news/2025/02/iran-reaches-highest-execution-rate-in-more-than-two-decades-report/

Random daily violence against their own is hard to quantify.

Iranian woman paralysed after being shot over hijab

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c303ddrlzd9o

So to come out onto the streets against this backdrop of contempt for human dignity.

‘No future for us’: disaffected Iranians say it’s now or never to topple regime

Ailing economy sparks biggest uprising in years, with protesters saying it’s time to hit regime when it’s at its weakest

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/03/no-future-for-us-disaffected-iranians-say-its-now-or-never-to-topple-regime



""

Students and activists have begun chanting “death to the dictator”, referring to the 86-year-old supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and “woman, life, freedom”, echoing the 2022 protests that paralysed Iran.

As the protests have grown, so has the government’s concern. Iran’s president, the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, initially announced he had instructed authorities to listen to the “legitimate demands” of protesters and said he was seeking dialogue with protest leaders.

At the same time, Iranian human rights groups allege security forces have used deadly force against protesters.

""

Reza, a 20-year-old university student involved in the protests, described how plainclothes officers and the Basij [the volunteer paramilitary force] burst into his dorms on New Year’s Eve. They began interrogating students and beating them as they asked about who was leading the protests. Since then, many classes have been moved online to prevent gatherings on campuses where security forces have beefed up their presence.

""