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ForumsPoliticsIran 2026 New Year Protests
ezbee

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#323703 4-Jan-2026 18:13
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While Russians cower in their outside toilets, cursing their misfortune.
Or while marching into their final meat assault, rather than marching the other way.

 

Iranians bravely face one of the most vicious regimes head on.

 

Iranian Revolutionary Guard were fully with Assad and his torture and extermination factories.
Assad still living in luxury in Moscow under Iran's other murderous friend Putin.

 

Rights probe reveals systematic torture and detention of Assad regime
https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/01/1159466

 

Iran gifting Putin fast track on the Shaheed to be used massively on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Supply and training for the Human Safari, no problem, anything for a murderous friend. 

 

Consequences for defying Iran's leaders not to be taken lightly.

 

Human rights reports of systematic, unfair trials, disappearances, torture, etc. 
https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2024/country-chapters/iran

https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/mde13/9275/2025/en/

https://www.jurist.org/news/2025/02/iran-reaches-highest-execution-rate-in-more-than-two-decades-report/

 

Random daily violence against their own is hard to quantify.

 

Iranian woman paralysed after being shot over hijab
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c303ddrlzd9o

 

So to come out onto the streets against this backdrop of contempt for human dignity.

 

‘No future for us’: disaffected Iranians say it’s now or never to topple regime
Ailing economy sparks biggest uprising in years, with protesters saying it’s time to hit regime when it’s at its weakest
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/03/no-future-for-us-disaffected-iranians-say-its-now-or-never-to-topple-regime

""
Students and activists have begun chanting “death to the dictator”, referring to the 86-year-old supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and “woman, life, freedom”, echoing the 2022 protests that paralysed Iran.

 

As the protests have grown, so has the government’s concern. Iran’s president, the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, initially announced he had instructed authorities to listen to the “legitimate demands” of protesters and said he was seeking dialogue with protest leaders.

 

At the same time, Iranian human rights groups allege security forces have used deadly force against protesters. 
""
Reza, a 20-year-old university student involved in the protests, described how plainclothes officers and the Basij [the volunteer paramilitary force] burst into his dorms on New Year’s Eve. They began interrogating students and beating them as they asked about who was leading the protests. Since then, many classes have been moved online to prevent gatherings on campuses where security forces have beefed up their presence.
""

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gzt

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  #3449799 4-Jan-2026 22:59
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The spark for the current round of protests was a currency drop in value against the USD. Many tech goods shopkeepers in the capital city Tehran closed up to avoid losses and began to march in protest at the situation. Shopkeepers in other cities began to do the same. Iran's elected president has been conciliatory towards people marching and protesting for economic reasons. So far the president has replaced the governor of Iran's reserve bank as a result of the protests.

Some agencies of the security forces appear to have arrested a number of university students for no particular reason.

In some areas of the country security forces have suffered small attacks from armed groups who probably have a wide variety of motives unrelated to the protests. It's a reminder the situation could become very unstable. Trump's threats really don't help this situation. The people of Iran can work through the issues without Trump's insincere promises and threats.



ezbee

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  #3451409 9-Jan-2026 22:08
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This does not look good, apparently it is a pattern for IRGC when they got to war against their own. 

 

Iran plunged into internet blackout as protests over economy spread nationwide
Security forces reported to have killed at least 45 people since protests began 12 days ago, as pressure on regime increases
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/08/iran-plunged-into-internet-blackout-as-protests-over-economy-spread-nationwide

""
NetBlocks had reported outages in the western city of Kermanshah earlier in the day, as authorities intensified their crackdown against protesters. The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on Thursday that Iranian security forces had killed at least 45 protesters, including eight children, since the demonstrations began in late December.

 

Shopkeepers heeded calls from seven Kurdish political groups for a general strike on Thursday, closing their doors in Kurdish regions and dozens of other cities around Iran. The Hengaw rights group posted footage of shuttered shops in the western provinces of Ilam, Kermanshah and Lorestan. It accused authorities of firing on demonstrators in Kermanshah and the nearby town of Kamyaran to the north, injuring several protesters.

 

Demonstrations reached all 31 provinces on Thursday as the protest movement showed no signs of abating.
""

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  #3457067 29-Jan-2026 22:08
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Trump is continuing to build up a naval threat to Iran. Trump's statements indicate he's currently attempting to use that threat to persuade Iran to sign a deal to give up it's nuclear program:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/585284/donald-trump-threatens-iran-with-major-destruction-as-us-fleet-arrives-in-gulf

After the events in Venezuela and Trump's previous statements that is probably not what the government of Iran is anticipating.



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  #3459381 6-Feb-2026 19:23
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The best overview of the current situation and recent protests in Iran you're likely to get. Mehdi Hasan interviews Iranian U.S based Iranian exile academic, former senior state dept advisor, Vali Nasr:

ezbee

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  #3459718 8-Feb-2026 11:24
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Scott Bessent says Iran's leadership is shipping money out of the country.  
Like all Trumps cabinet he lies all day every day, so who knows.
Also covering up for Epstein's enablers, the money trail of how he amassed a fortune so quickly?
https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/as-bessent-withholds-epstein-files-wyden-expands-investigation-and-demands-financial-records

 

People around Trump may be even more of a calamity than the Mango Mussolini.
They will be still around long after Trump is gone, some with pardons in hand.

 

While so many are being killed, tortured, executed.
The Iranian Religious Leadership had no problem helping Assad along with his atrocities after all.

 

Seems Trump is slow walking looking for either.  
a/ People of Iran find some way to resolve the situation at great sacrifice, and he can call victory having done nothing.
b/ Iran's leadership do a deal that enriches Trump and family, and Trump goes back home. 
c/ Ooops, too late no-one left, they really are evil people, maybe get an unverifiable promise on nukes.

 

Caligula sending a massive army to charge the waves and collecting seashells to show his great victory over the Neptune? 

 

Last time just pounding a mountain with some super large bombs changed little.
Having given Iranian leadership plenty of time to remove their precious.
So repeat?
Trump, Vance, GOP, Evangelicals ride the wave of 'we showed em' all the way to midterms.

 

Venezuela mostly only the Cubans fired back, it seems a gentleman's agreement, so barring this.

 

A distraction from Trump and cabinet problems.
 

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  #3459728 8-Feb-2026 12:07
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Seems Trump is slow walking looking for either.
a/ People of Iran find some way to resolve the situation at great sacrifice, and he can call victory having done nothing.
b/ Iran's leadership do a deal that enriches Trump and family, and Trump goes back home.
c/ Ooops, too late no-one left, they really are evil people, maybe get an unverifiable promise on nukes.

Trump really doesn't want a best case resolution like option a or better yet Iran alone internally finds a negotiated solution reconciling the religious leadership and the civil and economic aspirations of the protests. It is very difficult for that outcome while simultaneously under external pressure.

The government of Israel has been very clear it is actively involved in some aspect of the domestic situation. Likewise Israel will have zero trust in any potential new government in Iran. Under Netanyahu It isn't really interested in any solution where Iran remains intact and functioning. If Iran's command structure weakens Israel will immediately destroy all Iran's military equipment even in a hypothetical situation where the government is to everyone's liking.

Trump is always up for the first part of option b.


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