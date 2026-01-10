Reason for raising this, is the stark difference between the known videos, and the commentary from news sources vs Trump and his cronies, who decided the cause, before anything was known/appeared in detail in the media. It wasnt two differing opinions, it was vastly different opinions. Although Trump etc didnt offer an opinion, they offered facts before much detail was provided.

Its clear to me that that the ICE person, J. Ross, over reacted out of his legal reach

If this happened in NZ, National and Labour may offer slightly different views/opinions, but I have little doubt that the overall positions would be very similar. Lets have an investigation, lets get the truth so whoever, can learn from it.