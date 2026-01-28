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ForumsPoliticsWhat sources can you trust for "the truth"...
sen8or

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#323868 28-Jan-2026 10:28
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I've put this in politics as it seems the best fit.

 

I was reading the article this morning on the tragedy at Mt Maunganui "https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/mount-maunganui-landslide-experts-say-slip-history-not-tree-felling-highlighted-dangers/premium/PI3SR55G55DXHHUYNZ6DP5EODA/" where there has been (I assume) speculation by some that the removal of the trees was a significant cause of the landslide, this is being labelled as mis-information in the headline. 

 

This is all too fresh and no doubt a full investigation will have to occur to find out what the significant contributing factors were to the tragedy, but its another example of where main stream media labels something as mis-informaiton / fake news etc etc.

 

I guess it started with Trump and his "fake news" comments about pretty much anything that went against his agenda / perspective, but it was evident in NZ particularly during the pandemic where media was trying to battle social media and/or obscure and politically leaning media on alternative opinions (or alternative facts depending on your leaning), but also with other things like 3 waters.

 

I get that there is no single source for "truth", but are there some publications / websites that are more reliable than others, some that are balanced / neutral politically etc?

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gzt

gzt
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  #3456695 28-Jan-2026 15:08
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sen8or: This is all too fresh and no doubt a full investigation will have to occur to find out what the significant contributing factors were to the tragedy, but its another example of where main stream media labels something as mis-informaiton / fake news etc etc.

You have it wrong. The "main stream media" did not label anything. The main stream media is correctly reporting the remarks of the prime minister. The label "misinformation" was directly applied by the prime minister:

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360929697/pm-decries-spread-racist-misinformation-after-landslide



Rikkitic
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  #3456968 29-Jan-2026 12:04
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Define truth. 

 

If there is a natural disaster, both mainstream media and conspiracy media will report what happened. But one may attribute it to bad luck while the other will blame dark forces in the government. Truth is whatever you want it to be. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

sen8or

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  #3457108 30-Jan-2026 08:06
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Thats the problem I guess, perspective / bias will always influence what you believe to be the truth and until there is objectionably verifiable facts that prove something one way or another, many will simply believe whatever is published to be true. Even presented with verified facts, some will still dismiss them as fake news or a conspiracy. 

 

 

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