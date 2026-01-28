I've put this in politics as it seems the best fit.

I was reading the article this morning on the tragedy at Mt Maunganui "https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/mount-maunganui-landslide-experts-say-slip-history-not-tree-felling-highlighted-dangers/premium/PI3SR55G55DXHHUYNZ6DP5EODA/" where there has been (I assume) speculation by some that the removal of the trees was a significant cause of the landslide, this is being labelled as mis-information in the headline.

This is all too fresh and no doubt a full investigation will have to occur to find out what the significant contributing factors were to the tragedy, but its another example of where main stream media labels something as mis-informaiton / fake news etc etc.

I guess it started with Trump and his "fake news" comments about pretty much anything that went against his agenda / perspective, but it was evident in NZ particularly during the pandemic where media was trying to battle social media and/or obscure and politically leaning media on alternative opinions (or alternative facts depending on your leaning), but also with other things like 3 waters.

I get that there is no single source for "truth", but are there some publications / websites that are more reliable than others, some that are balanced / neutral politically etc?