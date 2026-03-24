I asked Claude for a summary of the good and bad, focused on the negatives being aligned with negative ecological impact.

The Good

Faster catch limit adjustments. The bill enables more agile responses to changes in fisheries abundance — adjusting catch limits up or down quickly, which is better for the fishery and those who use it. Scoop Currently the process is slow and bureaucratic.

Better use of on-board camera data. The changes help ensure the fisheries management system can respond to Business. Scoop data from on-board cameras, which are providing better information than ever before.

Reducing wasteful discards. The stated intent is that undersized fish currently caught incidentally can't be sold, so they're dumped back dead. The bill creates a financial cost structure to disincentivise catching small fish, rather than just mandating discard.

Cleaner legislation. General tidying and modernisation of the 1996 Act's framework, including clearer rules around the Quota Management System.



The Bad (ecological/stock health lens)

Removal of minimum size limits for commercial catch. Minimum commercial sizes for species including kingfish, snapper, tarakihi, blue moki, butterfish, flatfishes, and red cod will be removed. Newsroom Minimum sizes exist specifically to allow fish to reach reproductive maturity before being harvested — removing them for already-stressed inshore stocks is a direct long-term depletion risk.

Overturns court-established protections. The bill seeks to overturn important court decisions that upheld sustainable fishing — including Forest & Bird's 2024 Tarakihi win in the Supreme Court. Business. Scoop That's a signal that it's actively unwinding legal safeguards, not just streamlining admin.

Not ecosystem-based management. The NZ Conservation Authority found the proposed amendments are not in line with the ecosystem-based management that is meant to underpin sustainability, and are concerned about the short-term focus favouring quota holders over the long-term well-being of fish stocks. Department of Conservation

Increased bycatch risk, less transparency. Critics argue the changes mean increased bycatch and less accountability and transparency, with a greater focus on short-term economic and export benefits. Business. Scoop

Camera footage privacy protections weaken accountability. The bill adds protections for "commercially sensitive" on-board camera footage — which cuts against using that data for independent stock health monitoring.

Two other lenses to consider the bill under.

An Oversign/accountability lens

This is arguably the most structurally concerning area. The bill introduces tighter timeframes for judicially challenging decisions, which critics warn could restrict the ability of communities, iwi, and advocacy groups to hold decision-makers to account. Waateanews

More significantly, on-board camera footage can no longer be accessed under the Official Information Act if the bill passes, and anyone who leaks the footage faces a $50,000 fine. RNZ This is a direct accountability reversal — cameras were introduced as a transparency mechanism, and this bill shields that data from public scrutiny.

Critics argue the bill smuggles through major changes that remove public and ministerial oversight from future fisheries decisions, instead enabling bureaucrats working closely with industry players to maximise commercial returns. Stuff

Consumer / Public Interest