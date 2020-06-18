Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Voyager Anyone got a Voyager referral code?
Jessew

Wannabe Geek
#272289 18-Jun-2020 09:45
I'm gonna switch to Voyager, and it seems that I could use a REFERRAL CODE to save some bucks. Appreciate your help 😬

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

  #2507096 18-Jun-2020 10:06
There isn't a referral program running on Voyager. Just sign up.




concordnz
Ultimate Geek

  #2507097 18-Jun-2020 10:06
I'm on Voyager,
I'll work out how to get one tonight & flick it through to you.

I'm happy to help us both

concordnz
Ultimate Geek

  #2507099 18-Jun-2020 10:10
Oh - If Murfy says their isn't one.
There probably isn't

He seems to know what he's talking about generally.



Jessew

Wannabe Geek
  #2507100 18-Jun-2020 10:11
Thank you both. I will just sign up.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
Uber Geek

  #2507101 18-Jun-2020 10:14
Nope, they dont do them :)

 

Their pricing and service is good as it is :)




concordnz
Ultimate Geek

  #2507102 18-Jun-2020 10:14
FYI - I've found them good.
(It just works without issue)

I needed the static IP.

Jessew

Wannabe Geek
  #2507114 18-Jun-2020 10:37
concordnz: FYI - I've found them good.
(It just works without issue)

I needed the static IP.

 

Me too. Static ip, IPv6 and the good reputation in the forum are the reason I signed up.

 
 
 
 

nck

nck
Wannabe Geek


  #3308511 13-Nov-2024 13:26
Voyager do referral codes now. $50 credit each for the referrer and referee. 

 

You can find a referral link on cheapies. Not sure if it's okay to post mine here or not.

pc

pc
Master Geek

  #3308576 13-Nov-2024 16:25
here my mates referal code i used to sign up: https://refer.voyager.nz/629DXPJ79

nck

nck
Wannabe Geek


  #3308663 13-Nov-2024 17:14
My referral is https://refer.voyager.nz/629VQVZ9V

discosteve
Wannabe Geek


  #3313044 26-Nov-2024 13:24
Enjoy your fiddy. Don't spend it all at once...

nck

nck
Wannabe Geek


  #3313048 26-Nov-2024 13:50
Cheers mate! I'll hide it under my mattress.

dpf81nz
Master Geek


  #3314366 30-Nov-2024 12:50
Thanks mate have just signed up using your link, enjoy your credit

nck

nck
Wannabe Geek


  #3315478 3-Dec-2024 13:49
Cheers mate! And may you have a very merry Christmas and ultra fast internet speeds.

LostBoyNZ
Ultimate Geek


  #3315528 3-Dec-2024 16:27
Just in case anyone else is also looking for a Voyager referral link :)

 

https://refer.voyager.nz/M4VZQVGWN

 

I've been with them since Jan 2021 and only had to call customer support once at the very beginning, it's been smooth sailing ever since. I'm on their "Home Fibre 920 - Unlimited Data" plan with a fixed IP address.

