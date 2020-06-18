I'm gonna switch to Voyager, and it seems that I could use a REFERRAL CODE to save some bucks. Appreciate your help 😬
There isn't a referral program running on Voyager. Just sign up.
Thank you both. I will just sign up.
concordnz: FYI - I've found them good.
(It just works without issue)
I needed the static IP.
Me too. Static ip, IPv6 and the good reputation in the forum are the reason I signed up.
Voyager do referral codes now. $50 credit each for the referrer and referee.
You can find a referral link on cheapies. Not sure if it's okay to post mine here or not.
here my mates referal code i used to sign up: https://refer.voyager.nz/629DXPJ79
My referral is https://refer.voyager.nz/629VQVZ9V
Enjoy your fiddy. Don't spend it all at once...
Cheers mate! I'll hide it under my mattress.
My referral is https://refer.voyager.nz/629VQVZ9V
Thanks mate have just signed up using your link, enjoy your credit
Thanks mate have just signed up using your link, enjoy your credit
Cheers mate! And may you have a very merry Christmas and ultra fast internet speeds.
Just in case anyone else is also looking for a Voyager referral link :)
https://refer.voyager.nz/M4VZQVGWN
I've been with them since Jan 2021 and only had to call customer support once at the very beginning, it's been smooth sailing ever since. I'm on their "Home Fibre 920 - Unlimited Data" plan with a fixed IP address.