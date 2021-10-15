Hello,

I have written to Voyager support a week ago, got automated email that a ticked was created and no reply.

I moved to Voyager from BigPipe a couple of months ago. I'm on 900/400 plan. The speed tests show the expected speed, which leads me to believe that this is not a local network issue.

I have a seedbox in London, and the file download speed via a single connection seems to be capped at 2Mbit. I tried http(s), ftp and sftp/scp with similar results.

If I try to download a file using X connection instead of one (e.g. with aria2c) I get X times better speed.

I have set up a VM for testing on Digital Ocean one in US and one in London. I cannot download files from the box in London faster than 2Mbit on a single connection. From US the download speed somewhat faster (about 6Mbit) but not dramatically.

Before the move I had 100/100 plan and I was able to saturate download from London.

I also tried ubuntu ISO downloads for official mirrors (e.g. https://releases.ubuntu.com/20.04.3/ubuntu-20.04.3-desktop-amd64.iso) and I'm also getting 2Mbit from the main (UK) download. If I try to download from NZ/Aus mirrors I'm getting decent speed.

I asked a friend on slingshot to download the same files for me to measure the speed, and his speeds are also decent and not capped at 2Mbit as mine.

Speed Tests - good

Downloads from NZ/AUS - good

Downloads from UK - bad, capped at 2Mbit per connection, with multiple connections each one is capped at 2Mbit

Downloads from the rest of the world - varies

Without Voyager Support response, what are my options? This has been a month with those speeds and I'm seriously considering moving provider again.