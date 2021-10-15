Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Voyager Slow download speed on certain destinations
zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#290020 15-Oct-2021 12:28
Hello,

 

I have written to Voyager support a week ago, got automated email that a ticked was created and no reply.

 

I moved to Voyager from BigPipe a couple of months ago.  I'm on 900/400 plan. The speed tests show the expected speed, which leads me to believe that this is not a local network issue.

 

I have a seedbox in London, and the file download speed via a single connection seems to be capped at 2Mbit. I tried http(s), ftp and sftp/scp with similar results.

 

If I try to download a file using X connection instead of one (e.g. with aria2c) I get X times better speed.

 

I have set up a VM for testing on Digital Ocean one in US and one in London. I cannot download files from the box in London faster than 2Mbit on a single connection. From US the download speed somewhat faster (about 6Mbit) but not dramatically.

 

Before the move I had 100/100 plan and I was able to saturate download from London.

 

I also tried ubuntu ISO downloads for official mirrors (e.g. https://releases.ubuntu.com/20.04.3/ubuntu-20.04.3-desktop-amd64.iso) and I'm also getting 2Mbit from the main (UK) download. If I try to download from NZ/Aus mirrors I'm getting decent speed.

 

I asked a friend on slingshot to download the same files for me to measure the speed, and his speeds are also decent and not capped at 2Mbit as mine.

 

  • Speed Tests - good
  • Downloads from NZ/AUS - good
  • Downloads from UK - bad, capped at 2Mbit per connection, with multiple connections each one is capped at 2Mbit
  • Downloads from the rest of the world - varies

Without Voyager Support response, what are my options? This has been a month with those speeds and I'm seriously considering moving provider again.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795884 15-Oct-2021 13:02
There is a known problem affecting multiple providers.

 

yitz:

 

There is an outage on the Indigo West cable which carries a significant amount of traffic between Europe and NZ. Looks like 2degrees upstream providers are doing some re-routing but it is possible there may be some constrained links.

 

@VygrNetworkMonkey may be able to comment further if it is related to the above but AFAIK there is nothing that can be done.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

wratterus
1480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795886 15-Oct-2021 13:04
There are a few people here on Voyager who should be able to see if they are seeing the same issues. 

 

Not a lot of help, but on 2Degrees (Gigabit) I only get around 110mbps downloading that file. 

Jase2985
11575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795890 15-Oct-2021 13:11
have you got a link to a file i could try downloading on my voyager connection. Just to have an apples to apples comparison



Jase2985
11575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795894 15-Oct-2021 13:13
The file linked above appears as though its in Boston.

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795899 15-Oct-2021 13:23
wratterus:

 

Not a lot of help, but on 2Degrees (Gigabit) I only get around 110mbps downloading that file. 

 

 

I would be happy with 110mbps, but not with 2

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795901 15-Oct-2021 13:24
Jase2985:

 

The file linked above appears as though its in Boston.

 

 

Oh may be it auto selecting mirror https://releases.ubuntu.com/20.04.3/ubuntu-20.04.3-desktop-amd64.iso

 

This is the mirrors list: https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+cdmirrors it lists this one as being UK. May be we can try another one from the UK list.

 

 

 

 

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795905 15-Oct-2021 13:29
michaelmurfy:

 

There is a known problem affecting multiple providers.

 

yitz:

 

There is an outage on the Indigo West cable which carries a significant amount of traffic between Europe and NZ. Looks like 2degrees upstream providers are doing some re-routing but it is possible there may be some constrained links.

 

@VygrNetworkMonkey may be able to comment further if it is related to the above but AFAIK there is nothing that can be done.

 

 

@michaelmurfy but why does it affect me but does not affect my friend / some other people? Is it provider specific?

 

Also I searched `Indigo West cable outage` and did not find anything relevant, do you happen to know if it's possible to keep up to date with the situation with the cable, it has been like this for me at least 2 weeks, may be 3 or 4, so I'm concerned ;)



wratterus
1480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795909 15-Oct-2021 13:37
I just chose the Kent Uni mirror - only getting around 20-25mbps. Which is roughly 2.5MB/sec - is it definitley 2Mbps you are seeing or is it 2MB/sec?

Jase2985
11575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795912 15-Oct-2021 13:41
So this one here from Kent uni im getting about 7-10MB/s (56-80Mbps)

 

Voyager Gigabit in auckland

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795913 15-Oct-2021 13:45
wratterus:

 

I just chose the Kent Uni mirror - only getting around 20-25mbps. Which is roughly 2.5MB/sec - is it definitley 2Mbps you are seeing or is it 2MB/sec?

 

 

Yes, it's definitely 2Mbit/s. 2 Megabit per second.

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795914 15-Oct-2021 13:51
Jase2985:

 

So this one here from Kent uni im getting about 7-10MB/s (56-80Mbps)

 

Voyager Gigabit in auckland

 

 

 

 

I'm getting on this one 220KB/s which is about 1.76 megabit per second, I'm also in Auckland. Do you have fixed IP? I do have one and it may affect their routing.

Jase2985
11575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795917 15-Oct-2021 13:56
I am on a static IP address

 

 

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795922 15-Oct-2021 14:03
Just downloaded some iso files from Visual Studio Subscriber downloads and was getting 200-300 Mbit/s which I consider normal. I wonder what causes my issues with EU downloads, if other people from Voyager are not seeing same issues...

Jase2985
11575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795924 15-Oct-2021 14:06
using voyager DNS servers? not using a VPN?

zespri

393 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2795928 15-Oct-2021 14:19
Jase2985:

 

using voyager DNS servers? not using a VPN?

 

 

That's right. I stopped used dns4me a few months ago, the DNS servers reported are 114.23.1.1 and 114.23.2.2. Not using VPN.

 

For what it's worth the Kent link resolves to 212.219.56.184

 

 

