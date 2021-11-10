Hey there.
Recently joined Voyager as a residential customer.
This might be more of a general IPv6 question as opposed to Voyager specific, but I figured someone here who knows Voyager specifically might be able to help.
Let me first start by saying that I'm a mega nerd and work in IT, however my IPv6 knowledge is limited and I'm trying to change that.
I have a static IPv4 which works fine.
I also have Voyager set me up with a static IPv6 prefix/delegation which does work fine, but I have questions.
In an e-mail I got from Voyager they told me I have been assigned an IPv6 prefix AND an IPv6 Prefix Delegation.
Note there's a single character difference between the two. The Prefix has 9B and the delegated prefix is B9.
On pfSense, my WAN and my LAN both have IPv6 addresses. The WAN is within the IPv6 Prefix network and the LAN (and all my other subsequent devices getting addresses from SLAAC) are on the B9 network.
My ultimate question here is, what's the difference between the two? Why do I have a /64 IPv6 prefix and a /56 Delegated prefix?
From what I can see here is that I effectively ignore the /64 and use the /56 to assign IP's and create smaller subnets if I wish. But I'm still not understanding the difference between the two, or the need for them.
Thanks