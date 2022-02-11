Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre Connection for On Premise Webserver/Services
#293754 11-Feb-2022 16:13
Hi Voyager team,

 

I have been looking at various Business Broadband Providers and I was wondering whether Voyager Business Fibre would be the right for my situation.

 

We're looking to permanently move our devops for a small site to the home office away from co-location. 

 

So a couple of questions re: Voyager:

 

1) I was wondering if it is possible to get a dedicated business Fibre connection to a residential property where a home fibre connection is already in place? (So, two connections, two ONTs, two Modems etc).

 

2) The wording on the Voyager business pages say that web servers for non-critical applications are allowed. This is exactly what we're looking for as we want to move away from co-location, and manage our small rack w/ UPS directly from the home office over the aforementioned dedicated fibre connection. Couple of key points, traffic would be relatively low, geographically restricted to Aus/NZ/US/UK primarily. No media streaming or anything to that degree.

 

If not suitable, does anyone have any other suggestions? Much appreciated.

 

Cheers!




-

  #2866622 11-Feb-2022 19:51
Heya @premiumtouring

 

We'd love to have you at Voyager - small business is one of our specialties 😁

 

Let me answer your questions for you:

 

1) Yes, absolutely - We can request a seperate ONT to be installed for business connections.
There may be additional installation costs, but these will be advised before an order proceeds - for you to approve.

 

2) The 'non-critical' statement, is more around the SLA of the UFB service. As the SLA on UFB services is very low, so it's not recommended to host critical sites on it.
Some additional options that may assist your hosting requirements:

 

  • I would recommend Static IP for your business connection (one off $15 charge)
  • You can get a subnet routed for your connection - allowing you to give hosted services a direct IP address (upto /28)
  • Voyager offers a managed router service that allows you to offload the device management. it also includes replacements should it die etc.
    An optional NGFW license is also available for a managed router, adding IPS/IDS, Webfiltering, AntiVirus, Application Filtering etc.

More than happy to discuss further - feel free to ask further questions here, or DM me.

 

 




  #2866646 11-Feb-2022 20:18
I got one. Is the ONT covered within the connection SLA or is the replacement of that best efforts?

If not, what service does one need to get for the ONT to be included?

  #2866662 11-Feb-2022 20:41
insane: I got one. Is the ONT covered within the connection SLA or is the replacement of that best efforts?

If not, what service does one need to get for the ONT to be included?

 

Heya @insane

 

The ONT is provided by the Local Fibre Company (LFC - ie: Chorus, Enable, Tuatahi etc) - and is supported by the same SLA as the service ordered.

 

 




  #2867308 12-Feb-2022 23:28
premiumtouring:

 

I was wondering if it is possible to get a dedicated business Fibre connection to a residential property where a home fibre connection is already in place? (So, two connections, two ONTs, two Modems etc).

 

 

Just in case you are in a Chorus area, it's probably worth mentioning that Chorus is about to launch Multiple Primaries later this month. Up until now you could only have a single primary connection type on Port 1. Ports 2, 3 and 4 could historically only be used for secondary connection types, which generally have lower bandwidth options such as 50/20, 100/20, 200/20 etc...

 

Offering Multiple Primaries means customers will soon be able to have up to four primary connection types on a single ONT - and for the first time, connections on Port 2 and above will be able to have up to Gigabit speeds (and/or symmetrical throughput on business plans). You'll also not be limited to a single RSP - you could have multiple services from different RSPs if you wish.

 

So in your case you could have your consumer grade connection on Port 1 of the ONT, and a business grade connection on Port 2 (or vice versa). This negates the need to have a second ONT installed which is simpler for all involved - a quick port activation without the installation hassles. Just plug your second router in to Port 2 and you are away.

 

So toward the end of February you'll be able to have one ONT, two connections, two routers....




  #2867968 14-Feb-2022 08:54
Wheelbarrow01:

 

premiumtouring:

 

I was wondering if it is possible to get a dedicated business Fibre connection to a residential property where a home fibre connection is already in place? (So, two connections, two ONTs, two Modems etc).

 

 

Just in case you are in a Chorus area, it's probably worth mentioning that Chorus is about to launch Multiple Primaries later this month. Up until now you could only have a single primary connection type on Port 1. Ports 2, 3 and 4 could historically only be used for secondary connection types, which generally have lower bandwidth options such as 50/20, 100/20, 200/20 etc...

 

Offering Multiple Primaries means customers will soon be able to have up to four primary connection types on a single ONT - and for the first time, connections on Port 2 and above will be able to have up to Gigabit speeds (and/or symmetrical throughput on business plans). You'll also not be limited to a single RSP - you could have multiple services from different RSPs if you wish.

 

So in your case you could have your consumer grade connection on Port 1 of the ONT, and a business grade connection on Port 2 (or vice versa). This negates the need to have a second ONT installed which is simpler for all involved - a quick port activation without the installation hassles. Just plug your second router in to Port 2 and you are away.

 

So toward the end of February you'll be able to have one ONT, two connections, two routers....

 

 

 

 

I am in a Chorus area, so multiple primaries from the same ONT is certainly appealing, and possibly worth waiting for. Gigabit speeds are preferred, do you know if it involves upgrading/changing the existing ONT? My only concern would be device/power supply redundancy.




  #2867972 14-Feb-2022 09:02
VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

Heya @premiumtouring

 

We'd love to have you at Voyager - small business is one of our specialties 😁

 

Let me answer your questions for you:

 

1) Yes, absolutely - We can request a seperate ONT to be installed for business connections.
There may be additional installation costs, but these will be advised before an order proceeds - for you to approve.

 

2) The 'non-critical' statement, is more around the SLA of the UFB service. As the SLA on UFB services is very low, so it's not recommended to host critical sites on it.
Some additional options that may assist your hosting requirements:

 

  • I would recommend Static IP for your business connection (one off $15 charge)
  • You can get a subnet routed for your connection - allowing you to give hosted services a direct IP address (upto /28)
  • Voyager offers a managed router service that allows you to offload the device management. it also includes replacements should it die etc.
    An optional NGFW license is also available for a managed router, adding IPS/IDS, Webfiltering, AntiVirus, Application Filtering etc.

More than happy to discuss further - feel free to ask further questions here, or DM me.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the update VygerNetworkMonkey:
Re: the ONT, is multiple primaries per ONT something Voyager would look at exploring later this month? Looking for a beta tester?

 

Re: the non-critical statement, so just to confirm, this is talking about support of the service, not the quality of service? E.g. traffic is not shaped, but if there is an outage (locally, or at the exchange, or internationally) the connection speeds investigation would be prioritised as a consumer, instead of a business?

 

Re: Static IP and subnet, those are definitely things we'd explore and was part of the reason we were looking at Voyager. Is the subnet a one off cost or per additional IP? e.g. $15 per IP? This could be quite useful for some small additional micro services if the pricing is reasonable.

 

Re: Do you have the device specs for the Managed Router? Keen to do some research on this.

 

Thanks again for your help!




  #2867979 14-Feb-2022 09:15
premiumtouring:

 

Thanks for the update VygerNetworkMonkey:
Re: the ONT, is multiple primaries per ONT something Voyager would look at exploring later this month? Looking for a beta tester?

 

Re: the non-critical statement, so just to confirm, this is talking about support of the service, not the quality of service? E.g. traffic is not shaped, but if there is an outage (locally, or at the exchange, or internationally) the connection speeds investigation would be prioritised as a consumer, instead of a business?

 

Re: Static IP and subnet, those are definitely things we'd explore and was part of the reason we were looking at Voyager. Is the subnet a one off cost or per additional IP? e.g. $15 per IP? This could be quite useful for some small additional micro services if the pricing is reasonable.

 

Re: Do you have the device specs for the Managed Router? Keen to do some research on this.

 

Thanks again for your help!

 

 

Heya @premiumtouring

 

Yes - Voyager will be offering the multiple-primary option via Chorus.

 

The non-critical statement is indeed around the SLA of the bitstream service, as it's provided by the Fibre company.
As a comparison, if you were to order a HSNS/eBS4/DFAS, restore is targeted around the 4 hour mark - but of course, you pay a significant amount more for these services.

 

Static IP's are a one-off cost, routed subnets are a per-month charge.

 

The current managed router service uses the Fortigate 40F/FortiWifi 40F - Specsheet is here: https://www.fortinet.com/content/dam/fortinet/assets/data-sheets/fortigate-fortiwifi-40f-series.pdf

 

Hope that helps :)

 

 




  #2868441 15-Feb-2022 00:50
premiumtouring:

 

I am in a Chorus area, so multiple primaries from the same ONT is certainly appealing, and possibly worth waiting for. Gigabit speeds are preferred, do you know if it involves upgrading/changing the existing ONT? My only concern would be device/power supply redundancy.

 

 

No change of ONT is required. Gigabit speed on Multiple Primaries will be available on all existing ONTs (as well as the replacement for the Type 300 which is coming soon).

 

[EDIT: added extra detail]




  #2868442 15-Feb-2022 02:08
This is exactly what we're looking for as we want to move away from co-location, and manage our small rack w/ UPS directly from the home office over the aforementioned dedicated fibre connection. Couple of key points, traffic would be relatively low, geographically restricted to Aus/NZ/US/UK primarily. No media streaming or anything to that degree.

 

 

What is your co location cost currently? How many U?

 

Most DC's provide redundant power feeds and connectivity etc etc, Is it worth losing that to save a few hundred dollars a month?

 

Have you looked at other forms of hosting?

