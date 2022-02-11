premiumtouring:

Hi Voyager team,

I have been looking at various Business Broadband Providers and I was wondering whether Voyager Business Fibre would be the right for my situation.

We're looking to permanently move our devops for a small site to the home office away from co-location.

So a couple of questions re: Voyager:

1) I was wondering if it is possible to get a dedicated business Fibre connection to a residential property where a home fibre connection is already in place? (So, two connections, two ONTs, two Modems etc).

2) The wording on the Voyager business pages say that web servers for non-critical applications are allowed. This is exactly what we're looking for as we want to move away from co-location, and manage our small rack w/ UPS directly from the home office over the aforementioned dedicated fibre connection. Couple of key points, traffic would be relatively low, geographically restricted to Aus/NZ/US/UK primarily. No media streaming or anything to that degree.

If not suitable, does anyone have any other suggestions? Much appreciated.

Cheers!