ForumsVoyagerHigh latency 2022-03-23
Behodar

8275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295368 23-Mar-2022 19:30
Send private message quote this post

Evening all,

 

Is anyone else getting high latency with Voyager at present?

 

For example, ping to 1.1.1.1 currently returning around 85 ms instead of 10ish. Ping 8.8.8.8 returning around 105 instead of 35. Lag in Warcraft, disconnections in Elden Ring.

 

Is this happening to anyone else at the moment?

 

Edit: I just noticed that the status page showed a "potential service interruption" in Tauranga today, which has supposedly been resolved. I'm in Whakatane, not Tauranga, but could this be related or just a red herring?

ssamjh
180 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2890985 23-Mar-2022 19:37
Send private message quote this post

Yep I'm seeing this now. Also very slow speeds. Called Voyager but they're putting it down to a network issue and don't seem overly interested in fixing it.

 

Seeing this issue in Whitianga and Thames, but not in Alexandra or Auckland (the only places with active Voyager connections I can test from).

 

 

 

https://home.sjh.at/smokeping/?target=LAN.first-hop

 

 

 

Fibre MAX connection:

 

Behodar

8275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890989 23-Mar-2022 19:41
Send private message quote this post

Well, in that case, time to put a movie on and it'll hopefully be all good by the time I'm done. Or, at least, by the morning.

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890991 23-Mar-2022 19:45
Send private message quote this post

No issues here in Auckland

 

1.1.1.1 is 2ms and 8.8.8.8 is 25ms



Behodar

8275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891028 23-Mar-2022 21:45
Send private message quote this post

Movie over, latency still high (although possibly not as bad as it was?), status page unchanged.

yitz
1694 posts

Uber Geek


  #2891032 23-Mar-2022 21:50
Send private message quote this post

I saw similarly high latency on Compass in Christchurch until a few moments ago, could have been something in common, is yours resolved now?

ssamjh
180 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2891034 23-Mar-2022 21:57
Send private message quote this post

Issue has just resolved itself for me.

Behodar

8275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891038 23-Mar-2022 22:01
Send private message quote this post

Bingo. Same here :)

 

Thanks for posting. It's always good to know that the problem isn't at one's own end.



Lias
4863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891062 23-Mar-2022 23:22
Send private message quote this post

ssamjh:

 

Called Voyager but they're putting it down to a network issue and don't seem overly interested in fixing it.

 

 

That's really disappointing given all the good things I've heard round here about Voyager. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

shrub
651 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2891063 23-Mar-2022 23:25
Send private message quote this post

Same thing happened on Sunday evening. Smokeping docker logs showed everything jumped tonight for a couple hours.

 

ssamjh
180 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2891065 23-Mar-2022 23:30
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

ssamjh:


Called Voyager but they're putting it down to a network issue and don't seem overly interested in fixing it.



That's really disappointing given all the good things I've heard round here about Voyager. 



Don't get me wrong the guy was lovely and explained I'm only guaranteed 5Mb/s which I was aware (actually thought it was 2Mb/s so bonus) but I said that the main concern was the latency change.

prat33k
115 posts

Master Geek


  #2891069 24-Mar-2022 00:37
Send private message quote this post

Yes, pretty sure it was Vocus. I work at an ISP with Vocus as backhaul provider and we observed high latency with packet loss down country from Auckland from 6.30PM to 10 PM. Unlucky for me as I was on-call tonight. Took me some time to figure out it had to be them.

 

 

 

For all I know, Voyager also uses Vocus as their backhaul network. I raised a ticket with them but no response as yet. Maybe someone here from Vocus can clear up some things?

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891176 24-Mar-2022 09:47
Send private message quote this post

@VygrNetworkMonkey

VygrNetworkMonkey
135 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891269 24-Mar-2022 11:08
Send private message quote this post

I can see there was an increase in latency between 6pm to 11pm last night.

The team are investigating. I’ll report back once I have further info.





Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

VygrNetworkMonkey
135 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893783 29-Mar-2022 21:06
Send private message quote this post

Heya everyone, just had an update on this.

It was fiber cut in Hamilton region, which caused the backup path to get a bit busy.
The cut was at 17:15 and was repaired at 21:54.

Apologies for any issues, and any lost raid time!




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894332 30-Mar-2022 16:48
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the update

Create new topic





