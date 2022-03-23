Evening all,

Is anyone else getting high latency with Voyager at present?

For example, ping to 1.1.1.1 currently returning around 85 ms instead of 10ish. Ping 8.8.8.8 returning around 105 instead of 35. Lag in Warcraft, disconnections in Elden Ring.

Is this happening to anyone else at the moment?

Edit: I just noticed that the status page showed a "potential service interruption" in Tauranga today, which has supposedly been resolved. I'm in Whakatane, not Tauranga, but could this be related or just a red herring?