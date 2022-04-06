Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerAkamai Blocking my IP
bronzeblood

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295554 6-Apr-2022 09:50
Send private message quote this post

Seems like Akamai is on a rampage lately, I see another poster in the spark forum saying they are Akamai blocked also. 

 

 

 

Whenever i go to a Akamai cdn website i get the following...

 

 

 

Access Denied

 

You don't have permission to access "http://store.steampowered.com/" on this server.

 

Reference #18.8da96068.1649195025.5a56e199

 

 

 

And checking my ip reputation here https://www.akamai.com/us/en/clientrep-lookup/  provides this...

 

 

 

Your IPv4 Address 114.23.22x.xx received a bad risk score.

 

The IPv4 Address was associated with the following malicious activity:

 

     

  •  

    • Scanning Tool
    • Web Scraper  

 

 

I've been in contact with Akamai they don't care, just said to ask for a different static ip, which i really don't feel like doing.

 

Is this something Voyager can help with? I feel like if an ISP was to contact Akamai that might carry more weight then a nobody customer like me. 

 

Have they blocked just my ip or a whole range? 

 

 

 

I have installed Suricata on my PFsense firewall to try and contain any malicious outgoings but over 24hours nothing so far has come up. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
VygrNetworkMonkey
135 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897476 6-Apr-2022 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Heya @bronzeblood

 

Can you PM me your account details, and the screencap of the Akamai reputation results, and I'll look into this for you.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

VygrNetworkMonkey
135 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902430 14-Apr-2022 15:46
Send private message quote this post

Heya people, 

 

Just an update on this one...

 

I've spoken to Akamai around their reputation 'stuff', and found out some great information.

 

The tl;dr version for anyone with this issue: 

 

  • If you have a bad reputation, it can take 5-ish days to decay back to normal - depending on the behaviour noted.
  • If you have received a bad reputation via the Akamai system, please check your environment to make sure you do not have any software (inc those 'free' VPN services etc) that may be operating in a nefarious manner.
  • Other than the 'what is my reputation' check (https://www.akamai.com/us/en/clientrep-lookup/) - no other information will be provided (ie: what, how, when, the reputation dropped)
  • Individual customers of Akamai (ie: NZHerald, Kiwibank etc) can whitelist your IP - but that's a discussion you will need to have with NZherald, Kiwibank etc. Each customer of Akamai can select how the utilize the reputation scheme.
  • There's not a lot your ISP can do about the score you receive - if you have a dynamic IP, you may be able to get a new one.

I believe @bronzeblood is now back to normal through my discussions with him :)

 

 




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 