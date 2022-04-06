bronzeblood

Seems like Akamai is on a rampage lately, I see another poster in the spark forum saying they are Akamai blocked also.

Whenever i go to a Akamai cdn website i get the following...

Access Denied

You don't have permission to access "http://store.steampowered.com/" on this server.

Reference #18.8da96068.1649195025.5a56e199

And checking my ip reputation here https://www.akamai.com/us/en/clientrep-lookup/ provides this...

Your IPv4 Address 114.23.22x.xx received a bad risk score.

The IPv4 Address was associated with the following malicious activity:

Scanning Tool Web Scraper



I've been in contact with Akamai they don't care, just said to ask for a different static ip, which i really don't feel like doing.

Is this something Voyager can help with? I feel like if an ISP was to contact Akamai that might carry more weight then a nobody customer like me.

Have they blocked just my ip or a whole range?

I have installed Suricata on my PFsense firewall to try and contain any malicious outgoings but over 24hours nothing so far has come up.