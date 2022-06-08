quickymart

Evening,

I'm toying with joining Voyager - I was with them previously and it worked well for the first couple of months but then things started going pear-shaped. Despite them being very good with their tech support and (I felt) going out of their way to try and resolve the issue we couldn't figure it out, so I returned to Spark where everything worked again (without me changing anything).

However this was all with my trusty Netcomm NF4V, which is no longer in use as it started to die.

If I was to join Voyager, I'd like to purchase and use their own modem as I know this reduces the "sorry we can't help you" scenarios as it's their own equipment, not third party stuff. My question is: What is the modem they supply like? Is it easy to setup? What is the wifi range like?

I would probably join on their 300/100 plan. My network is about 10 devices on wifi, and a wired desktop. Usage consists of working from home over a VPN and streaming Youtube as well as playing some online games.

Thanks in advance 🙂