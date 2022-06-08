Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerConsidering joining Voyager
quickymart

8619 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#296331 8-Jun-2022 21:53
Send private message

Evening,

 

I'm toying with joining Voyager - I was with them previously and it worked well for the first couple of months but then things started going pear-shaped. Despite them being very good with their tech support and (I felt) going out of their way to try and resolve the issue we couldn't figure it out, so I returned to Spark where everything worked again (without me changing anything).

 

However this was all with my trusty Netcomm NF4V, which is no longer in use as it started to die.

 

If I was to join Voyager, I'd like to purchase and use their own modem as I know this reduces the "sorry we can't help you" scenarios as it's their own equipment, not third party stuff. My question is: What is the modem they supply like? Is it easy to setup? What is the wifi range like?

 

I would probably join on their 300/100 plan. My network is about 10 devices on wifi, and a wired desktop. Usage consists of working from home over a VPN and streaming Youtube as well as playing some online games.

 

Thanks in advance 🙂

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10944 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924123 8-Jun-2022 22:20
Send private message quote this post

Voyager are great but these days also routers provided by companies are also very good. Voyager lease a router for a monthly fee.

 

Not to steer you away specifically but as your main reason for switching is due to your router why not go with a provider who offer a decent free router and save a little money at the same time? Your use-case for broadband is pretty standard and to be honest you won't even notice if you're even on CG-NAT. Take a look at Skinny (who provide a Spark Smart Modem) or 2degrees (Fritz!Box - which IMHO is potentially the best router of any provider and has a mesh repeater you can purchase too).

 

Other providers worth considering are Electric Kiwi if you're a customer of theirs (decent router and $100 mesh node) and Sky Broadband.

 

Really, we're very lucky in NZ with choice.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 