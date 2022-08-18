Before getting onto the actual question, I just want to preface this with "this is curiosity, not a complaint". I'm well aware that I'm never going to notice 5 ms in the real world :)

I'm on fibre in Whakatane. Historically (both with my previous ISP, and when I first joined Voyager) a ping to Auckland such as to 1.1.1.1 would take 7-8 ms. However, some time around Christmas last year, this shot up to 13-14 ms and never returned to the lower value. At the time I just put this down to a cable break somewhere, with the traffic taking a longer route, but it seems that that's not the case as it surely would have been fixed by now.

So, I'm curious about what actually happened here. Is there some clever way to see the 'path' your traffic is taking (e.g. is it going via Taupo or something)? Do people in e.g. Tauranga (Edit: Tauranga's UFF so not a good choice) or Opotiki have similar results? Obviously this isn't terribly important, after all I've waited close to a year before even mentioning it, but it's just something that's been niggling at me for months so I've finally got around to asking the question :)