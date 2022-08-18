Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What causes increased domestic latency?
#299185 18-Aug-2022 12:42
Before getting onto the actual question, I just want to preface this with "this is curiosity, not a complaint". I'm well aware that I'm never going to notice 5 ms in the real world :)

 

I'm on fibre in Whakatane. Historically (both with my previous ISP, and when I first joined Voyager) a ping to Auckland such as to 1.1.1.1 would take 7-8 ms. However, some time around Christmas last year, this shot up to 13-14 ms and never returned to the lower value. At the time I just put this down to a cable break somewhere, with the traffic taking a longer route, but it seems that that's not the case as it surely would have been fixed by now.

 

So, I'm curious about what actually happened here. Is there some clever way to see the 'path' your traffic is taking (e.g. is it going via Taupo or something)? Do people in e.g. Tauranga (Edit: Tauranga's UFF so not a good choice) or Opotiki have similar results? Obviously this isn't terribly important, after all I've waited close to a year before even mentioning it, but it's just something that's been niggling at me for months so I've finally got around to asking the question :)

  #2956042 18-Aug-2022 13:07
Heya @Behodar 

 

In your case, the Whakatane area is serviced by Chorus, who then pulls it back to Hamilton (where the Voyager Handover/ENNI is located) via a Tail Extension Service (TES).
From Hamilton, it goes towards AKL on the Voyager network.
While we have no control over Chorus's path to get it back to Hamilton, we can certainly query it if it's significantly longer than expected.

 

I'm not able to line up your timeline (Christmas 2021) as to any operations on our network that would increase latency.
Let me double check work history and see if there's anything here that may be related.

 

Incidentally, 1.1.1.1 may not always be Auckland - it's an anycast IP address that can move around. Cloudflare AKL (who provides the 1.1.1.1 service) did have an issue recently (June-ish) that saw the AKL endpoint drop for a bit. It appears to be resolved now, however.
To get a true understanding of the circuit-only latency, and remove any upstream shenanigans, ping your PPP gateway - in your case: 114.23.3.255 




  #2956043 18-Aug-2022 13:12
VygrNetworkMonkey: I'm not able to line up your timeline (Christmas 2021) as to any operations on our network that would increase latency.
Let me double check work history and see if there's anything here that may be related.

 

Christmas-ish. It was probably around about then, but I'm not sure exactly when it started happening; it could've been a couple of months either side.

 

VygrNetworkMonkey: Incidentally, 1.1.1.1 may not always be Auckland - it's an anycast IP address that can move around. Cloudflare AKL (who provides the 1.1.1.1 service) did have an issue recently (June-ish) that saw the AKL endpoint drop for a bit. It appears to be resolved now, however.
To get a true understanding of the circuit-only latency, and remove any upstream shenanigans, ping your PPP gateway - in your case: 114.23.3.255

 

1.1.1.1 was just an example, although probably a bit of a poor one!

 

PING 114.23.3.255 (114.23.3.255): 56 data bytes
64 bytes from 114.23.3.255: icmp_seq=0 ttl=63 time=14.146 ms
64 bytes from 114.23.3.255: icmp_seq=1 ttl=63 time=14.027 ms
64 bytes from 114.23.3.255: icmp_seq=2 ttl=63 time=13.982 ms
64 bytes from 114.23.3.255: icmp_seq=3 ttl=63 time=14.636 ms

 

Thanks for the response, but don't spend too much time on this on my account :)

