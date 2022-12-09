Hi all, hoping someone can share their experiences or offer some insights. This isn't really a big problem, I'm just interested in understanding it all a bit better.

I work in 3D animation for film/tv etc and so deal with a lot of data - which my 900/500 Voyager fibre has been amazing for (...maybe Voyager should offer hyperfibre). More recently I have been experimenting with using PCoIP/Teradici and Parsec to remote into my workstation when I am away from home (usually somewhere in Southland or Otago) and work. This has been going really well but lower latency is always better in this situation and so I have been looking at co-locating a workstation in a data center just south of Dunedin. I ran traceroute to get an idea of what the latency might be and was surprised by what I saw:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms XXXXXX.local.lan [192.XXX.X.X]

2 6 ms 6 ms 6 ms lo-vprn-100.br1.chc.vygr.net [114.23.98.XXX]

3 6 ms 6 ms 6 ms ae-0-337.edge01.chc.vygr.net [114.23.15.226]

4 6 ms 6 ms 7 ms et-0-0-1-0.core01.chc.vygr.net [43.240.33.64]

5 8 ms 9 ms 6 ms et-0-0-0-0.edge02.chc.vygr.net [43.240.33.69]

6 22 ms 21 ms 21 ms as9790.chc.ix.nz [103.94.93.3]

7 21 ms 21 ms 21 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [131.203.35.46]

8 22 ms 22 ms 22 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [131.203.35.45]

9 32 ms 32 ms 32 ms mail-gateway.XXXXXX.co.nz [103.XX.XXX.XX]

Now I realise 32ms probably isn't that bad, but I had hoped it might be better. And if those domains are what I think they are, does it mean that the route was up to Christchurch and then across to a Vocus DNS server before heading back south?

Using speedtest I don't seem to get anything less than 20ms for a range of different servers. I have no idea if that is normal for Dunedin. I'm doing this on a fibre 10GbE network with a decent pfSense router so am assuming the issue isn't on my end - but I could be wrong.

So I guess what I am asking is:

- what sort of latency do people get down here?

- is there anything I can do to improve this?

- would I be better off on a Vocus ISP if I went for the co-location? (this is not a Voyager burn, I've been really impressed with the service so far)

Thanks

Lindsay