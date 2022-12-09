Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Voyager in Dunedin and latency

lkh

lkh

#302659 9-Dec-2022 21:06
Hi all, hoping someone can share their experiences or offer some insights. This isn't really a big problem, I'm just interested in understanding it all a bit better.

 

I work in 3D animation for film/tv etc and so deal with a lot of data - which my 900/500 Voyager fibre has been amazing for (...maybe Voyager should offer hyperfibre). More recently I have been experimenting with using PCoIP/Teradici and Parsec to remote into my workstation when I am away from home (usually somewhere in Southland or Otago) and work. This has been going really well but lower latency is always better in this situation and so I have been looking at co-locating a workstation in a data center just south of Dunedin. I ran traceroute to get an idea of what the latency might be and was surprised by what I saw:

 

1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  XXXXXX.local.lan [192.XXX.X.X]
  2     6 ms     6 ms     6 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.chc.vygr.net [114.23.98.XXX]
  3     6 ms     6 ms     6 ms  ae-0-337.edge01.chc.vygr.net [114.23.15.226]
  4     6 ms     6 ms     7 ms  et-0-0-1-0.core01.chc.vygr.net [43.240.33.64]
  5     8 ms     9 ms     6 ms  et-0-0-0-0.edge02.chc.vygr.net [43.240.33.69]
  6    22 ms    21 ms    21 ms  as9790.chc.ix.nz [103.94.93.3]
  7    21 ms    21 ms    21 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [131.203.35.46]
  8    22 ms    22 ms    22 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [131.203.35.45]
  9    32 ms    32 ms    32 ms  mail-gateway.XXXXXX.co.nz [103.XX.XXX.XX]

 

Now I realise 32ms probably isn't that bad, but I had hoped it might be better. And if those domains are what I think they are, does it mean that the route was up to Christchurch and then across to a Vocus DNS server before heading back south?

 

Using speedtest I don't seem to get anything less than 20ms for a range of different servers. I have no idea if that is normal for Dunedin. I'm doing this on a fibre 10GbE network with a decent pfSense router so am assuming the issue isn't on my end - but I could be wrong.

 

So I guess what I am asking is:

 

- what sort of latency do people get down here?
- is there anything I can do to improve this? 
- would I be better off on a Vocus ISP if I went for the co-location? (this is not a Voyager burn, I've been really impressed with the service so far)

 

Thanks
Lindsay

 

 

danfaulknor
  #3007928 9-Dec-2022 21:15
Looks like Voyager might be tail-extending you to Christchurch, your first hop, then it has to head back down to Dunedin on Vocus.

 

If Vocus have a Dunedin handover (I would assume they do) you will probably see better latency, or you could colo in Christchurch which will get you (marginally) better latency to the rest of the internet, if you don't think you'll need to get your hands on your PC that often.

 

Super curious who has the DC south of Dunedin too.




they/them

 

amanzi
  #3007932 9-Dec-2022 21:26
Try logging a call with Voyager - they are usually keen to investigate and fix these sorts of things. From Wellington, I can ping Sydney in just under 40ms, so I wouldn't expect any local addresses to be anywhere close to that. The last hop in your traceroute (131.203.35.45) pings in just under 16ms for me.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #3007935 9-Dec-2022 21:40
@VygrNetworkMonkey one for you.




