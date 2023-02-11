Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Voyager Micro-outages? (DNS issue?)
Behodar

8734 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#303450 11-Feb-2023 11:18
Hi all,

 

I've been having an issue recently where I can try to open something like Geekzone, but it will just hang with the page not loading. Other sites will exhibit the same issue at the same time, however anything that's already running (such as a video stream or a game) will continue to run without issues.

 

The problem lasts maybe 30 seconds, then suddenly all is well again. This doesn't really give me enough time to go to another computer and see whether it works there.

 

I have a Getflix account and I've noticed that toggling the DNS over to Getflix will resolve the issue immediately, which makes me wonder whether it's a Voyager DNS issue. However, it's also possible that it's something isolated to my computer and that toggling DNS is enough to "reset" the connection and get it working again.

 

Has anyone else run into these sorts of "hangs"? If not, then it's probably something at my end, but it would be good to narrow it down.

robjg63
3619 posts

Uber Geek


  #3034954 11-Feb-2023 12:34
Router on the way out maybe?

 

How old?




Jase2985
11983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3034955 11-Feb-2023 12:42
all seems fine here.

 

my smoke ping graphs of the DNS servers show nothing is out of the ordinary

Behodar

8734 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3034985 11-Feb-2023 13:36
Thanks. There's another thread about IPv6 issues and while it's specifically talking about Microtik and I'm on Synology, I'll still try turning off v6 as a first step.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11318 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3034986 11-Feb-2023 13:51
Please don't disable IPv6 as a solution as this is not at all the solution. Also I don't want to see anyone on here recommending that as a solution. Voyager don't have any IPv6 issues (I have 2 connections with them with IPv6 enabled and it is rock solid stable).

 

I have also not personally seen any DNS issues on Voyager.

 

Instead, enable DNS over HTTPS with Cloudflare or NextDNS and see how this works (see: https://mariushosting.com/synology-how-to-enable-dns-over-https-on-rt6600ax/). With the Synology router you can also have multiple networks with different DNS on each. This adds additional privacy for you also.




SirHumphreyAppleby
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #3034991 11-Feb-2023 14:38
Behodar:

 

Hi all,

 

I've been having an issue recently where I can try to open something like Geekzone, but it will just hang with the page not loading. Other sites will exhibit the same issue at the same time, however anything that's already running (such as a video stream or a game) will continue to run without issues.

 

 

I've been seeing a lot more of this lately. Pages hang, a refresh almost always sorts it which supports the idea that this may be an IPv6 related issue. The browser usually shows the site waiting on third-party content when this occurs.

 

I assume a browser just does a connect(), so it's left to the OS to determine if IPv4 or IPv6 is used. I'm using Firefox on FreeBSD.

RunningMan
7338 posts

Uber Geek


  #3034993 11-Feb-2023 14:48
michaelmurfy:

 

Please don't disable IPv6 as a solution as this is not at all the solution. Also I don't want to see anyone on here recommending that as a solution.

 

 

I don't think it's being proposed as a solution, it's proposed as a troubleshooting step - there's a significant difference. If disabling IPv6 (or IPv4 or hardware offload or DPI or whatever other feature) stops the symptoms temporarily, then it's given you a good area to focus on for further diagnosis. If it makes no difference, then turn it back on. By isolating which primary system the fault lies in, then you get to the route cause quicker.

 

In the OP's case, if they disable IPv6 and IPv4 performs fine, then there's likely a config issue with their IPv6 setup. The quality of the ISP's IPv6 network has no relationship to if they got a setting for IPv6 wrong in their router, so it's an easy check to rule that in or out.

 

Having said that, if the problem can be reproduced with a specific site/s then perhaps checking the browser tools/logs would give a better idea as to what is going wrong than disabling half the IP address space.

