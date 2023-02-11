Hi all,

I've been having an issue recently where I can try to open something like Geekzone, but it will just hang with the page not loading. Other sites will exhibit the same issue at the same time, however anything that's already running (such as a video stream or a game) will continue to run without issues.

The problem lasts maybe 30 seconds, then suddenly all is well again. This doesn't really give me enough time to go to another computer and see whether it works there.

I have a Getflix account and I've noticed that toggling the DNS over to Getflix will resolve the issue immediately, which makes me wonder whether it's a Voyager DNS issue. However, it's also possible that it's something isolated to my computer and that toggling DNS is enough to "reset" the connection and get it working again.

Has anyone else run into these sorts of "hangs"? If not, then it's probably something at my end, but it would be good to narrow it down.