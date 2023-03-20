michaelmurfy

So this actually left me a bit salty. I know other providers also have a 30 day notice period too...

My parents were with Voyager for just over 6 years but were paying $89 for VDSL. We're all penny pinching with home loan interest rates on the rise and cost of living going through the roof so I changed them across to another provider who were heaps cheaper after Voyager were refusing to budge on price. My parents don't need all the fancy stuff, they just need something that'll allow them to stream Netflix.

Anyway, being both VDSL and rural and on another island to me I wanted to ensure their move went without a hitch. Their new ISP provides a router but also uses port based auth so it is rather easy to swap. I put through a connection request and set it to ASAP (which was about 16 days from when I logged it) but decided to not tell Voyager I was leaving them as I didn't want anyone potentially logging a disconnect order on their line. Once the change happened I then messaged Voyager informing them I had churned the connection and to refund any credit back to my Dads account and got this:

Dear Michael,



We will be able to close your account on the date you notified us on the 15/03/2023, but I do need to advise you that we do have a 30 day notice period for closing your account with us and you will be billed until the 14/04/2023.



We will process the cancellation order for you now based on this time frame.



Please let us know if we can be of any further assistance.



Kind regards

Voyager Support Team

No "sorry to see you go" or anything like that - just what seems to be a final cash grab. I was actually unaware of their 30 day policy and also wasn't informed of this when we called in an attempt to get a better deal. I flicked them a quick message back:

Hi there, We've tried to get this closer to the billing period cut-off. I also know Voyager is not getting charged any wholesale fees as from yesterday so this does seem a little like a cash grab. Had I known I would have deferred the churn notifying you sooner but didn't also want to risk a full disconnect. We'd appreciate it if you just bill for march and nothing past that in that case. Cheers,

Michael

and never actually got a response from this email. I know this is my fault for not checking their 30 day notice period so this is now a warning to everyone else thinking of moving - let them know else they'll charge! It is a bit of a bummer as my parents, like many of us are not in the strongest financial position so the $89 they're billing here for essentially nothing would have been a help for them. Don't get me wrong, Voyager are still a great ISP and I'll still recommend them but this just goes to show that a little bit of loyalty doesn't matter at all to the beancounters.