Voyager Chch Customers - Ping test?
GIS Geek
#306394 18-Jul-2023 18:04
I have to login to 2Degrees to change my credit card number, and I can't remember my password, which means I have to contact support, which means I'd rather just swap ISPs.

 

I was with Voyager in 2019 and had good experiences, I think I moved to Bigpipe at the time because they were one of the first with IPv6, but then Spark killed that...

 

Can anyone who's on Voyager in Christchurch give me a few ping tests? Eg what is:

trademe.co.nz
ap-southeast-2.quicksight.aws.amazon.com

For reference, this is the last 30 days on 2Degrees, internal is to a mate on 2degrees, NZ = trademe, AU = Sydney AWS:



Thanks.




https://gis.geek.nz

Delorean
  #3105698 18-Jul-2023 18:14
Just click on the forgot password link, then you don't need to speak to anyone.

 
 
 
 

GIS Geek
  #3105700 18-Jul-2023 18:16
Yeah, I get this: If you have a valid 2degrees Broadband account, we have sent you an email with a password reset link. Please check your inbox and follow the instructions to reset your password. Please note the password reset link is only valid for 24 hours. If you do not receive an e-mail within 30 minutes, please call us on 0800 022 022.

And no email 🤷




https://gis.geek.nz

