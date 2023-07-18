I have to login to 2Degrees to change my credit card number, and I can't remember my password, which means I have to contact support, which means I'd rather just swap ISPs.

I was with Voyager in 2019 and had good experiences, I think I moved to Bigpipe at the time because they were one of the first with IPv6, but then Spark killed that...

Can anyone who's on Voyager in Christchurch give me a few ping tests? Eg what is:



trademe.co.nz

ap-southeast-2.quicksight.aws.amazon.com



For reference, this is the last 30 days on 2Degrees, internal is to a mate on 2degrees, NZ = trademe, AU = Sydney AWS:







Thanks.