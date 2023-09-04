Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Voyager VOIP Using Grandstream HT802 ATA
#306921 4-Sep-2023 07:53
Hi

 

due to the retirement of Chorus' copper I have had to convert my home phone to VOIP and decided to go with Voyager's VOIP offering as a cost-effective option. So as to keep my [almost new] DECT phone pairs I have purchased the Grandstream ATA with one analogue connect for each of my two numbers (Home and Home office).

But I can't get the HT802 to show registered. 

 

 

Can anyone provide me with working settings so I can try to match the very limited information provided by Voyager?

 

 

 

 

The Voyager cutover/number porting has been completed: when I call either number they go straight to Voyager VOIP Voicemail, which works and sends me an email with the message. But of course I'd prefer if they rang!

 

thanks

 

Andrew Wells

VygrNetworkMonkey
  #3123461 4-Sep-2023 10:01
Heya @nz120

 

I've asked the team to have a quick glance, and they've advised they are not able to see any sessions between your ATA and the Voice servers.

 

Best to give our Helpdesk a call, and they'll be able to assist it getting you going.

 

They can be reached on: 0800 4 SPEED (0800 477 333) 




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

