This reports that I need to be on the Voyager network to see this. I am on the Voyager network. Support indicated that this will probably start working in a month or two. I connected to Voyager in Mid-November.
Can this not be fixed sooner?
This reports that I need to be on the Voyager network to see this. I am on the Voyager network. Support indicated that this will probably start working in a month or two. I connected to Voyager in Mid-November.
Can this not be fixed sooner?
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OldGeek.
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You're unlimited, no need to worry about data use.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.
Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
hio77:
at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.
Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?
I am just a normal residential user - no fixed IP address. If it does not work for customers without a fixed IP - don't offer it. To do otherwise looks unprofessional.
--
OldGeek.
Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA
hio77:
at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.
Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?
I wasn't aware you'd joined Voyager!
OldGeek:hio77:
at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.
Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?
I am just a normal residential user - no fixed IP address. If it does not work for customers without a fixed IP - don't offer it. To do otherwise looks unprofessional.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
networkn:hio77:
at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.
Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?
I wasn't aware you'd joined Voyager!
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
If you are on unlimited why do you care? Putting statistics up when your IP is xxx on one day and yyy on another day is not that easy.
The actual effort involved including taking syslogs of all connections then matching them to a PPPoE username at a given point in time is actually hard work.
With a static IP is significantly easier. If you want reports Voyager offer a static IP for a one-off fee.
The reason for wanting that data is spurious - they offer a service that is not working - not a good look no matter how trivial the issue is. If data usage can only be measured for those with fixed IP addresses then a simple change to the website to make this clear is all that is needed. Alternatively if it is too hard to do why is the option there?
Am I the only one that considers professionalism (even on trivial issues) to be important in a service provider?
--
OldGeek.
Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA
OldGeek:
hio77:
at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.
Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?
I am just a normal residential user - no fixed IP address. If it does not work for customers without a fixed IP - don't offer it. To do otherwise looks unprofessional.
Heya OldGeek,
Fair point, I'll pass the feedback along to the team.
networkn:
I wasn't aware you'd joined Voyager!
Yup, been here for a few years now. I look after datacenter, MSP, and NOC side of things for the most part.
So a little different from my ISP days, but it's very much the same, just bigger toys ;)
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
My two cents: Agree with the substantive point about not advertising something that isn't available. That said, Voyager offers ridiculous cheap static IP addresses - $14.95 as a one-off (versus, for example, 2Degrees at $10 a month). I'm with Voyager and am not really using my static IP for much but it is a handy thing to have for things that ocassionally crop up like geo unblocking and some VPN solutions. I didn't ever know the dashboard thing existing but have just had a nosey and thought it was quite interesting.
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