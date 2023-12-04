Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerVoyager Data usage
OldGeek

989 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#310979 4-Dec-2023 17:10
Send private message

Data Usage | Voyager

 

This reports that I need to be on the Voyager network to see this.  I am on the Voyager network.  Support indicated that this will probably start working in a month or two.  I connected to Voyager in Mid-November.

 

Can this not be fixed sooner?




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13579 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10910

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168072 4-Dec-2023 17:12
Send private message

You're unlimited, no need to worry about data use.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
13036 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3896

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #3168088 4-Dec-2023 17:54
Send private message

at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.

 

 

 

Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?

 

 

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have. 

OldGeek

989 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168108 4-Dec-2023 19:15
Send private message

hio77:

 

at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.

 

Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?

 

I am just a normal residential user - no fixed IP address.  If it does not work for customers without a fixed IP - don't offer it.  To do otherwise looks unprofessional.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA



networkn
Networkn
32862 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15453

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168116 4-Dec-2023 19:43
Send private message

hio77:

 

at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.

 

 

 

Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?

 

 

I wasn't aware you'd joined Voyager!

nztim
4012 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2710

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3168205 5-Dec-2023 04:44
Send private message

OldGeek:

hio77:


at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.


Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?


I am just a normal residential user - no fixed IP address.  If it does not work for customers without a fixed IP - don't offer it.  To do otherwise looks unprofessional.



If you are on unlimited why do you care? Putting statistics up when your IP is xxx on one day and yyy on another day is not that easy.

The actual effort involved including taking syslogs of all connections then matching them to a PPPoE username at a given point in time is actually hard work.

With a static IP is significantly easier. If you want reports Voyager offer a static IP for a one-off fee.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
4012 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2710

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3168206 5-Dec-2023 04:51
Send private message

networkn:

hio77:


at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.


 


Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?



I wasn't aware you'd joined Voyager!



Joined before the second Lockdown?, actually was a great help to me with our clients who had staff WFH on Voyager with HG659s that hit device limits. Getting the information required so I could ship out Mikrotiks.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
OldGeek

989 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168241 5-Dec-2023 08:51
Send private message

nztim:

 

If you are on unlimited why do you care? Putting statistics up when your IP is xxx on one day and yyy on another day is not that easy.

The actual effort involved including taking syslogs of all connections then matching them to a PPPoE username at a given point in time is actually hard work.

With a static IP is significantly easier. If you want reports Voyager offer a static IP for a one-off fee.

 

The reason for wanting that data is spurious - they offer a service that is not working - not a good look no matter how trivial the issue is.  If data usage can only be measured for those with fixed IP addresses then a simple change to the website to make this clear is all that is needed.  Alternatively if it is too hard to do why is the option there?

 

Am I the only one that considers professionalism (even on trivial issues) to be important in a service provider?




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402 and use this code for free setup: R581402E48MJA

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
13036 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3896

ID Verified
Trusted
Lizard Networks
Subscriber

  #3168279 5-Dec-2023 10:47
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

hio77:

 

at the moment we do not present statistics for dynamic IP users, As I understand it there is a little more to it than clicking a button.

 

Is there a particular reason you need data usage statistics?

 

I am just a normal residential user - no fixed IP address.  If it does not work for customers without a fixed IP - don't offer it.  To do otherwise looks unprofessional.

 

 

Heya OldGeek,

 

 

 

Fair point, I'll pass the feedback along to the team.

 

 

 

networkn:

 

I wasn't aware you'd joined Voyager!

 

 

Yup, been here for a few years now. I look after datacenter, MSP, and NOC side of things for the most part.

 

 

 

So a little different from my ISP days, but it's very much the same, just bigger toys ;) 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have. 

mdf

mdf
3566 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1519

Trusted

  #3168287 5-Dec-2023 11:28
Send private message

My two cents: Agree with the substantive point about not advertising something that isn't available. That said, Voyager offers ridiculous cheap static IP addresses - $14.95 as a one-off (versus, for example, 2Degrees at $10 a month). I'm with Voyager and am not really using my static IP for much but it is a handy thing to have for things that ocassionally crop up like geo unblocking and some VPN solutions. I didn't ever know the dashboard thing existing but have just had a nosey and thought it was quite interesting.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 