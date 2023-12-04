nztim: If you are on unlimited why do you care? Putting statistics up when your IP is xxx on one day and yyy on another day is not that easy.



The actual effort involved including taking syslogs of all connections then matching them to a PPPoE username at a given point in time is actually hard work.



With a static IP is significantly easier. If you want reports Voyager offer a static IP for a one-off fee.

The reason for wanting that data is spurious - they offer a service that is not working - not a good look no matter how trivial the issue is. If data usage can only be measured for those with fixed IP addresses then a simple change to the website to make this clear is all that is needed. Alternatively if it is too hard to do why is the option there?

Am I the only one that considers professionalism (even on trivial issues) to be important in a service provider?