Finding that doing anything at work is really slow today. Limited on what I can troubleshoot with so before I get onto Kumar about it, wondering if something is a result of that cut cable that is causing all the problems over the rest of Auckland.
Heya @richms
We are not directly experiencing any issues from the cut, however, given the scale of the impact, I wouldnt be suprised if your connection was impacted through congestion, or longer pathing than usual.
No ETR as yet - it's a pretty serious outage in the Chorus world