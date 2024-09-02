Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any issues at Voyager because of this chorus cable problem?
#315959 2-Sep-2024 14:42
Finding that doing anything at work is really slow today. Limited on what I can troubleshoot with so before I get onto Kumar about it, wondering if something is a result of that cut cable that is causing all the problems over the rest of Auckland.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

  #3278274 2-Sep-2024 15:18
Heya @richms

 

We are not directly experiencing any issues from the cut, however, given the scale of the impact, I wouldnt be suprised if your connection was impacted through congestion, or longer pathing than usual.

 

No ETR as yet - it's a pretty serious outage in the Chorus world

 

 




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

