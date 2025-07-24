The ONT box is hidden behind a whole lotta crap so hopefully it's an outage and not a hardware issue. Unifi controller says no connection, IP isn't showing... bleh
Heya @baabits
We're not currently seeing any regional issues this morning - so it could be isolated to yourself.
Enable has been experiencing isolated issues with a few migrations, so that could be at play here.
Flick our helpdesk team a call, ( 0800 4 SPEED) or an email to support@voyager.nz, and they'll be able to get an investigation underway for you
Good idea to add the word ' Fibre ' into the thread title
Came back up again about half an hour ago, thanks a lot!