Voyager Anyone else down in Christchurch?
baabits

#320265 24-Jul-2025 09:14
The ONT box is hidden behind a whole lotta crap so hopefully it's an outage and not a hardware issue. Unifi controller says no connection, IP isn't showing... bleh

VygrNetworkMonkey
Voyager
  #3396734 24-Jul-2025 09:24
Heya @baabits

 

We're not currently seeing any regional issues this morning - so it could be isolated to yourself.

 

Enable has been experiencing isolated issues with a few migrations, so that could be at play here.

 

Flick our helpdesk team a call, ( 0800 4 SPEED) or an email to support@voyager.nz, and they'll be able to get an investigation underway for you 




Linux
  #3396738 24-Jul-2025 09:26
Good idea to add the word ' Fibre ' into the thread title

baabits

  #3396774 24-Jul-2025 10:45
Came back up again about half an hour ago, thanks a lot!

