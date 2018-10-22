Vedascore is Equifax.
Yeah, I chuckled when I saw the "applied intelligence" motto at the top.
Mine has just gone to 800 sat on 787 for ages on credit simple and I always pay my credit card in full every month never had an overdue bill got money invested
Nothing on HP I don't know how anyone could reach 1000
Edit: I also subscribe to the yearly Veda credit alerts if someone tries to get credit under my name
Capricorn, huh? Glad to see the credit reporting is based on science facts!
I think the credit score is based on your ability to pay bills off so if you have more debt and pay it off on time your credit scores goes up.
If you have no debt they cannot see that you are a good bill payer so poor credit score...
It's a flawed methodology.
Don't sweat your credit score too much. It is after all simply a logarithm trying to predict the outcome of future events based on limited information. The ratio shown in the report shows computer reckons you have a 50:1 change of defaulting on your loan which while not perfect is pretty reasonable.
If it stays low you may have to do extra work convincing lenders of your credit worthiness. Disclosing your pay record and bank transactions can give a lender reassurance of you being a good lending risk. Some lenders have a "computer says no" ethos. If you strike this move on, after all you would favour giving your business to a lender who makes more than a superficial risk assessment.
While not discouraging you from standing up for yourself where necessary you should avoid getting entangled in repeated credit disputes. This would be a big red flag to any lender.
It is flawed, but sadly we see this everywhere. If people don't fit in to their boxes, they are just treated as a bad risk. There doesn't seem to be any common sense applied anymore.
A major bank wouldn't give me a credit card recently, because I refused to provide them with the absolutely absurd amount of documentation they wanted to verify my income (mostly passive). They couldn't care less about the fact that I had sufficient cash to pay off the card many times over. I felt I would be more valued as a customer if I could barely make ends meet. Debt is worth more than people who pay their bills in full each month.
You think the current methodology is bad?
There was a company several years ago trying to flog off software to the credit reporting industry which would produce a credit score from your social media posts.
There are only a limited set of circumstances that employers can genuinely ask for this. What other information did the employer receive - credit cards etc?
I recently refused to consent to one.
It'll be quite good when the CCP have finished beta-testing the "Social Credit System" - finding glitches in the way data is harvested from social media etc, tied in with credit records, tracking, and getting the system working in the best possible manner.
It should provide a competitive edge in the market - so perhaps it's not a question of whether democratic capitalist nations will reject it, but how they're going to adopt it. We kind of do it in different ways - for example the CCP model: "If the parents of a child score below a certain threshold, their children would be excluded from top schools in the region." which is something most capitalist nations seem to manage anyway, the threshold being wealth, rather than objective merit assessed by universal data collation and analysis - which might be seen to be a fairer system.
elpenguino: That's understandable cos money or lack thereof will make some people vulnerable to manipulation.
Tom Clancy 101...
But wait - so (very clearly) are some wealthy people - so it's a question of morality not $$$.
The problem the bank sees, if you have the cash, then why do you need the credit card? Especially if you don't want to verify your income. Leave the cash in your account and use a Visa debit?
The bank simply wants to make as much money as possible.
CC is very handy to manage cashflow for an individual or small business, at low cost if you've got the discipline to plan and pay off the balance on time.
Simultaneously with growth of CCs, they've collectively got rid of reasonable % interest-bearing savings accounts where you can withdraw at any time without penalty.
They've obfuscated their way to billions in profits. New Zealanders have been sold on the concept that the Australian-owned banks who pillaged their citizens are "good corporate citizens" in NZ. ROFL.