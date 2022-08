mattwnz: hio77: on the upside, Dividends still rolled in nicely :) My concern is whether dividends will continue to hold up, with the effects covid may have on some business. That may then decrease the share price of those stocks if dividends decrease. For example in NZ, I understand some banks have suspended dividends with covid, and banks share prices don't look too flash since covid . Bank deposit and term deposit rates are also now so low, and there isn't any deposit insurance. So I think a lot of people are just looking to preserve their current position, and not lose money, and are looking for somewhere safe.

Dividend performance is a result of performance over the past 12 or more months, and not related too much by COVID-19. Future dividend performance will be impacted more; and those businesses needing capital, such as Auckland Airport, won’t pay anything in terms of dividends next 18-24 months. Some businesses doing well may hold on to dividends to prevent the need to raise capital - who knows? But I wouldn’t invest on the basis of dividend performance unless you do some substantial research on each business you want to invest in.

instead, invest in shares for the long term for capital gain. Don’t take investment advice from me.