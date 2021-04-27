I see that my bank will no longer be accepting cheques next month, and it seems that all banks will be doing this. However don't NZ banks realize that some overseas companies, including Amazon, only offer cheque payment? NZ isn't one of the 55 countries that they offer bank payment to. Anyone else affected by this phasing out of cheques, and have any solutions?. The bank told me I would need to request the company pays a different way, but that isn't possible if that is their only payment method. Obviously banks want to get rid of them because it saves them money and costs processig them, which some banks now subcontract out to third parties.