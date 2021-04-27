Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mattwnz

Uber Geek


#284520 27-Apr-2021 15:59
I see that my bank will no longer be accepting cheques next month, and it seems that all banks will be doing this. However don't NZ banks realize that some overseas companies, including Amazon, only offer cheque payment? NZ isn't one of the 55 countries that they offer bank payment to. Anyone else affected by this phasing out of cheques, and have any solutions?. The bank told me I would need to request the company pays a different way, but that isn't possible if that is their only payment method.  Obviously banks want to get rid of them because it saves them money and costs processig them, which some banks now subcontract out to third parties. 

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2698822 27-Apr-2021 16:03
Most of them will still take international cheques AFAIK

 

https://www.anz.co.nz/comms/cheque-removal/

 

"We’re removing cheques at ANZ

 


We’re removing cheques as a method to receive or make payments after 31 May 2021. Certain currencies of foreign cheques will still be able to be deposited until further notice."

Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698833 27-Apr-2021 16:12
fantastic news!

Batman
Mad Scientist
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698885 27-Apr-2021 16:55
what the heck ... many old people only pay by cheques!




Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698890 27-Apr-2021 17:02
How about the banks showing a little consideration and basic decency by phasing cheques out with gradually increasing charges for handling them, instead of just chopping them altogether? 

 

 




networkn
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698898 27-Apr-2021 17:24
Rikkitic:

 

How about the banks showing a little consideration and basic decency by phasing cheques out with gradually increasing charges for handling them, instead of just chopping them altogether? 

 

 

 

 

I think they have been extremely considerate, it's about 10 years they have been indicating they are wanting to get out of them.  They also gave plenty of notice (over a year), of the actual change.

 

 

 

 

Delorean
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698899 27-Apr-2021 17:28
It has been more than 10 years, the banks removed cheque book fees over 15 yrs ago from memory. 

 

You do wonder when EFTPOS vendors change the CHQ option on the terminal to say (PRI) Primary or (ORD) Ordinary/Everday Account

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698903 27-Apr-2021 17:38
Moved to Finance sub-forum.




mattwnz

Uber Geek


  #2698912 27-Apr-2021 17:51
I don't have a problem phasing them out locally, as there are alternatives. Although obviously the elderly are most affected, especially as many banks are closing their local branches, including Kiwibank, which was setup by Jim largely for there to be local branches. But overseas cheques are still used quite a bit, and can be the only payment option, and NZ needs to participate in a global economy. Amazon are obviously a huge company, and are supposedly progressive, but still only pay NZers by cheque, and the only other option is to be paid in Amazon credit.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698914 27-Apr-2021 17:59
networkn:

 

Rikkitic:

 

How about the banks showing a little consideration and basic decency by phasing cheques out with gradually increasing charges for handling them, instead of just chopping them altogether? 

 

 

I think they have been extremely considerate, it's about 10 years they have been indicating they are wanting to get out of them.  They also gave plenty of notice (over a year), of the actual change.

 

 

They must have missed something because I know elderly people caught out by this.

 

 




BlinkyBill
Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2698915 27-Apr-2021 18:02
How do you mean Amazon only pay by NZ’ers cheque? I have a friend who receives his Amazon payments by Funds Transfer, but I’m unclear what your use-case is.

cyril7
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698919 27-Apr-2021 18:09
We have had the Internet and gradually, actually exponentially, gained the services it offers for well over a quarter of a century, sorry time to move on.

Cyril

Handle9
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698921 27-Apr-2021 18:12
Rikkitic:

 

networkn:

 

I think they have been extremely considerate, it's about 10 years they have been indicating they are wanting to get out of them.  They also gave plenty of notice (over a year), of the actual change.

 

 

They must have missed something because I know elderly people caught out by this.

 

 

They could have broadcast this by loud speaker 2 hours a day and there would be people caught out. Some people just don't pay attention to this stuff until it actually hits.

Handle9
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698922 27-Apr-2021 18:15
mattwnz:

 

I don't have a problem phasing them out locally, as there are alternatives. Although obviously the elderly are most affected, especially as many banks are closing their local branches, including Kiwibank, which was setup by Jim largely for there to be local branches. But overseas cheques are still used quite a bit, and can be the only payment option, and NZ needs to participate in a global economy. Amazon are obviously a huge company, and are supposedly progressive, but still only pay NZers by cheque, and the only other option is to be paid in Amazon credit.

 

 

Most developed economies are looking to remove cheques. They are a horrible way to pay.

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698923 27-Apr-2021 18:31
Not sure how much of an improvement paywave is when anyone who 'finds' a card can empty the account with automated purchases. At least with cheques you had to forge the signature.

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698924 27-Apr-2021 18:32
anyone with BNZ ?

 

any news re cheques ?




