A friend of mine keeps prompting me to join up with this system. It sounds like Bitcoin but I don't know a lot about it (nor Bitcoin, come to think of it).

Still, Bitcoin was once worth nothing once upon a time, today it's worth a small fortune.

Has anyone heard of this Pi thing? Is it any good? Should I register my interest, or is it a scam? Googling doesn't tell me a hell of a lot about it.

Thanks :)