Geektastic:

It has become increasingly apparent that the inflation rate bandied about by government agencies bears little resemblance to prices in the real world.

For example, 500g of good minced beef in Countdown is currently $12 whereas better Angus mince was until recently about $6.80 for the same weight.

I am automating our gates. I received an email from the installer advising that the importer of the gate motors (from Italy) was putting prices up 5% at the end of June.

Numerous other examples can be found showing price increases are well above the 1.5% inflation rate officially quoted.

What do you think the actual rate is?