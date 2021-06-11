duckDecoy:

I am interested in knowing how you would invest in previous metals, lets say under 5k.

Is it best to buy into some sort of precious metal pie fund or similar, although that may have some fees. Or just buy the stuff yourself.

I'd like to know more about the DIY approach regardless. Where do you get it from, what forms does it take, etc. A quick google found some places where you can buy it but they seem to want to store it for you, and I am not sure about what is a reasonable cut they take for buying and selling it from/to them.

Anybody got some tips or useful info?