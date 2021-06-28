Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
make a bank deposit
#288433 28-Jun-2021 20:55
a friend told me its possible at the post office to deposit money to somebody's bank account is this true?

  #2736055 28-Jun-2021 21:03
A lot of post offices are also Kiwibank branches and they can deposit money into Kiwibank accounts and a couple of others - I don't think they can do it to just any bank account, though.

  #2736056 28-Jun-2021 21:04
If it is a Kiwibank account and the NZ Post shop also provides Kiwibank services, it is possible. 
It is also possible to do this with the other main banks too. 

 

Keep in mind that most of the 'free' bank accounts will charge for a manual deposit. Its cheaper to use electronic means where possible. 




  #2736058 28-Jun-2021 21:12
Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee

 

@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice



  #2736116 28-Jun-2021 21:32
Linux:

 

Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee

 

@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice

 

 

Its also a potential AML issue as it is hard to control bundling of various smaller deposits into one that would otherwise need AML documentation 

  #2736117 28-Jun-2021 21:36
Linux:

 

Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee

 

@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice

 

 

look if someone's giving me money i take it!




  #2736126 28-Jun-2021 22:11
Batman:

 

Linux:

 

Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee

 

@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice

 

 

look if someone's giving me money i take it!

 

 

@Batman Not if someone wanted to put in 50 cents over the counter and the fee on your account for manual deposits was $3

  #2736128 28-Jun-2021 22:17
@shapes Like every one of your threads just get a bank account already. It'll save you so much trouble. Most banks have free accounts too.

 

I seriously don't understand why you still have not got one.




  #2736392 29-Jun-2021 17:22
michaelmurfy:

 

@shapes Like every one of your threads just get a bank account already. It'll save you so much trouble. Most banks have free accounts too.

 

I seriously don't understand why you still have not got one.

 

But hes got PayPal! 🙃

