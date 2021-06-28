a friend told me its possible at the post office to deposit money to somebody's bank account is this true?
A lot of post offices are also Kiwibank branches and they can deposit money into Kiwibank accounts and a couple of others - I don't think they can do it to just any bank account, though.
If it is a Kiwibank account and the NZ Post shop also provides Kiwibank services, it is possible.
It is also possible to do this with the other main banks too.
Keep in mind that most of the 'free' bank accounts will charge for a manual deposit. Its cheaper to use electronic means where possible.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee
@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice
Linux:
Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee
@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice
Its also a potential AML issue as it is hard to control bundling of various smaller deposits into one that would otherwise need AML documentation
Linux:
Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee
@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice
look if someone's giving me money i take it!
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Batman:
Linux:
Banks are starting to stop this unless you are the account holder due to customers complaining of the manual deposit fee
@shapes it is no longer called then Post Pffice
look if someone's giving me money i take it!
@Batman Not if someone wanted to put in 50 cents over the counter and the fee on your account for manual deposits was $3
@shapes Like every one of your threads just get a bank account already. It'll save you so much trouble. Most banks have free accounts too.
I seriously don't understand why you still have not got one.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
michaelmurfy:
@shapes Like every one of your threads just get a bank account already. It'll save you so much trouble. Most banks have free accounts too.
I seriously don't understand why you still have not got one.
But hes got PayPal! 🙃